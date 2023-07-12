WARSAW — A town man is facing a felony charge after a June 30 domestic incident, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies, state police and Warsaw village police responded about 5:53 a.m. to a 911 call at a residence on Route 19.
The problem was initially unknown, but dispatchers were able to confirm the caller had been assaulted by another male who apparently fled the scene.
Deputies arrived and determined Joseph E. Richardson, 37, had allegedly entered the residence of a person who had an order of protection against him.
Richardson then attacked another male who entered the residence, deputies said. He was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident.
Richardson was charged with felony aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt. He was committed to Wyoming County Jail without bail and is to appear in Town Court at a later date.
Richardson has had previous run-ins with law enforcement.
He was charged in November 2019 with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration after fleeing on foot from deputies who pulled him over in Pike for driving with a suspended license.
The arrest led to the discovery that he had been setting off fireworks in the area, which deputies said were seized and destroyed.
Richardson was also convicted in May 2018 of second-degree criminal contempt after contacting a person while being held at Wyoming County Jail. The person had an order of protection against him.