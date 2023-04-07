BATAVIA — The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has started preparation for a dark afternoon about a year from now — at least, 3 minutes and 42 seconds of darkness during a total solar eclipse.
The celebrations and related events are expected to bring an influx of 200,000 to 300,000 people into the region from Friday, April 5, to Monday, April 8, 2024.
“It’s very important that we’re a part of this event with you and appreciate it,” Chamber of Commerce President Brian Cousins said Thursday to the county and municipal representatives. Also there was the creative team behind the promotional illustration the county will use over the next year to celebrate the total eclipse. During the event, county leaders and local officials unveiled the county’s commemorative poster, branded, ISO certified solar glasses and community outreach kickoff. A website created for the coming eclipse, GeneSEEtheEclipse.com, went online Thursday as well.
On April 8, 2024, Genesee County will be in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse, lasting the 3:42. The next solar eclipse in this region isn’t expected for 126 years.
Cousins touted the county’s distance from larger municipalities and said it would be darker than those places.
“We’re 30 minutes outside of any big, urban setting, where the street lights will come on,” he said. “We have a lot of rural areas where people can visit and gather to host watch parties and create different family environments. A lot of our county roads are easy in-and-out, with 90 (the Thruway), with (Route) 77, with 63, with 20. All of our rural roads are very inviting for this event.”
County Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said the planning over the next year will be fun and people will get to enjoy what’s going to happen.
“Stay tuned for a lot more activity and a lot more information coming in the near future,” she said. “Participate, participate, participate and throw your own spin onto it,” she said.
The county unveiled the poster it’s using to promote the event. The campaign poster features illustration of a dairy cow wearing solar glasses — symbolizing Genesee County’s rich, agricultural heritage — in front of the eclipsed sun and a row of small-town storefronts that represent its downtown communities. The poster’s dark, star-lit sky and tagline, “See It Where the Skies Are Darker,” references the rural nature of Genesee County and the lack of light pollution that it will experience during the eclipse compared to larger cities. The creative work was directed by Glenn Clark of Crafting a Brand, and illustrated by freelance artist Andy Reddout of Honeoye Falls.
Freelance artist Andy Reddout said Glenn Clark of Crafting A Brand, creative director for the campaign, told him he needed some original artwork. He said he worked with Clark and a creative team to come up with the idea. Reddout said in advertising a lot of people buy stock art as a quick way out when creating art for a promotional campaign.
“What Glenn and the team did is we created original artwork,” he said. “It gets everyone excited about it. It’ll stick around for a long time.”
Clark said the county’s agricultural heritage in the artwork, the city and towns and villages needed to be represented, as did dark skies.
“While the chamber is preparing very hard over the course of the next year and has prepared a lot, rest assured, Genesee County government and local municipalities are also going to be preparing,” said Genesee County Manager Matt Landers. “There will be safety considerations taken into account. The local law enforcement from all levels will be taking part: Genesee County Emergency Management, Genesee County Highway Department and local municipalities are already having kickoff meetings and planning to ensure that the roads are safe and we make this as fun of an experience as possible.”
Cousins said Genesee County is incredibly fortunate to be along the path of totality for the 2024 event.
“We anticipate our community businesses and organizations will come out in full force to put on weekend long eclipse-related events and programming leading up to the big day. We are enthusiastic about potentially welcoming thousands of visitors into our area of Western New York,” he said. “We are just over a year away from the occasion and are already counting down the days. This is a once in a lifetime event that everyone will be able to experience together.”