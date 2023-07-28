ALBION — As Audrey Pask explains, a competitive sheep show requires a lot of preparation.
“We start from the very beginning with our sheep,” said Audrey, who won first place Thursday in senor showmanship during the Orleans County Fair’s annual 4-H Sheep Show. “(My sheep) was actually bred on our farm, so we have all of the care that goes into raising the animal ... It’s a class where they judge you as a showman instead of the quality of your sheep. And a lot of teaching goes into that.”
The fair’s arena was filled with a chorus of “baahs” as the contestants brought their sheep for display.
It’s not an easy process — sheep aren’t always the most controllable animals and can try to get away from their owners.
Pask said showmanship contestants focus on controlling their animals, along with grooming, fitting and keeping. They cut the wool to the right length and make sure animals are pristine as possible for judging.
“I’ve been around this my whole life,” Pask said. “I showed a sheep when I was a Cloverbud when I was 6 and 7 years old. I took a break from it for a little while and came back to it last year. I won showmanship and am grand master, and I moved on.”
She said this is her last year competing in the show, since 4-H’ers “age out” of the program.
Michael Clark, 19, of Kendall took second place in the contest, showing a black sheep. He said factors in judging include length, thickness and how their loin feels.
Wool is also judged.
Clark says he’s also aging out but will return — next year as the shearer. “I’ve been doing this since I could, since I was 8 or 9,” he said. “Just having fun and being able to do my own project — helping out my cousins and hanging out with all the other 4-H’ers.”
Orleans County Fair will continue though Saturday.
Events today will include the 4-H cake decorating contest and much more.
Events on Saturday will include the open class sheep show, a hay bale rolling contest and multiple free entertainment acts.