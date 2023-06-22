LYNDONVILLE — Over the last few years, Robert Smith worked on a project that recently paid off — the revitalization of three buildings, including the nearly 100-year-old Webber building. The building is part of a three-building complex Smith owns.
“It was designed to be a revitalization project for the village of Lyndonville and the town of Yates. It’s an infusion into the economy of Orleans County,” he says. “We’re going to have 5,000 square feet of commercial real estate space in three buildings.”
As part of that project, the first building, the Webber Hotel, 15-19 S. Main St., is open and is taking bookings online at the webberhotel.booking.site. A customer may also make reservations on booking.com or through Smith directly at (760) 408-8686.
“It’s a self-check-in. It’s like a Vrbo arrangement. The guest gets a code to enter the building and a guest gets a code to enter their room, and there’s housekeeping services available upon request.”
Smith said. “They can check availability, there are multiple pictures for each room.”
The hotel is on the second floor of the building. On the first floor will be the Webber Kitchen Collaborative, owned by Darlene Hartway, co-owner of the Sourced Market & Eatery in Millville.
The building’s first floor is 2,200 square feet, of which the collaborative is using 1,100 square feet. Hartway says Webber Kitchen’s opening is scheduled for July 1.
“The kitchen will also serve as a shared New York state-certified processing kitchen,” Hartway said. “Individuals and businesses can rent the kitchen to produce their culinary creations to sell to the public. We have a few area bakers ... that need a certified kitchen to work out of to sell their produce. We look forward to helping others with their small ventures.”
While planning on the community kitchen, Hartway said, they saw a need for Lyndonville to have a coffee shop for the community.
“We decided to expand the kitchen in a coffee shop with community seating. We will serve a variety of coffees and tea,” she said. “We will also have grab-and-go style selections of baked goods, soups, salads and sandwiches. The sandwiches will be provided by Sourced Market & Eatery, located in Medina.”
When it is in business, the Webber Kitchen Collaborative will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A sign in the window at 15-19 South Main says an S & H Insurance is coming soon. Smith said he will own S & H, which will offer auto, home, life and commercial insurance.
“It’ll occupy space somewhere in the complex. We’re currently actively looking for individuals looking for a career in the property and casualty insurance business,” Smith said.
According to the background on the Webber Hotel booking site, Smith had bought four buildings on that part of South Main Street. In 2018, renovations began with historical designation by the village. The village also received a New York State Main Street Anchor Grant and Smith got a grant from National Grid under its Shovel Ready Grant Program. These grants ultimately helped fund a big part of the renovation and revitalization of two of the four buildings. The fourth building was removed in the spring of 2021 due to a collapse of the second floor, leaving three buildings.
Next door to the Webber Hotel is a building at 23 S. Main St. and the third building in the complex is next to that.
“The two buildings are flexible. Initially we’re going to use it (23 S, Main St.) as an events space. It’ll basically will be a meeting and events space until we get a tenant who says ‘I’d like to have this whole space,’ for whatever their business is,” Smith said. A person or group could have an event catered here.
Smith said the owner of a candy store in Albion has said, verbally, that he plans to open a candy store in the Webber building.
The third building would also be available to someone looking for a place for his or her own business.
“The complex is a mixed complex. It’s got residential, it’s got a hotel, it’s got retail, it’s got a cafe,” Smith said. “Then we’re looking for other small microbusinesses to open up a small footprint for themselves,” he said.