BATAVIA — In many ways, every day is Memorial Day, said one of the speakers who shared their thoughts during the ceremonies held in Batavia to mark this year’s solemn holiday.
Associate Director for the VA Western New York Healthcare System Royce Calhoun said Monday’s holiday and the past weekend of remembrance is important to his department.
“Clearly, it is also significant to all of you, since you are dedicating time to honor our fallen service members today,” he said Monday morning as audience listened on the VA grounds. “It is also our obligation to show gratitude and support for our Gold Star families who lost their loved ones in defense of our nation. We owe it to them to pay our respects and reflect on the high cost of freedom, which they know too well.”
Calhoun said President Abraham Lincoln realized the need to start the VA, found national cemeteries and establish Memorial Day itself.
“President Lincoln understood that obligation America had to those who sacrificed so much during the Civil War to keep this nation united,” Calhoun said. “He spoke of this in 1865 in his second inaugural address shortly before he was assassinated. His final words ... urged Americans to care for veterans and ultimately led to the creation of the Veterans Administration, now known as the Department of Veterans Affairs.”
The department fights every day for veterans to receive their best health care and earned benefits.
“With our new Pact Act legislation, signed just last year, we will continue to reach out to those veterans who may need our assistance,” Calhoun said. “I know, from the considerable time I have worked here in Batavia, that every day, in many ways, is like Memorial Day. Our team members are always aware of the sacrifices that are made by these brave men and women who served and many who have passed through as special members of our fallen ranks.
Calhoun thanked the VA staff and volunteers for making the ceremony possible.
“Lastly, thank you all for being here,” he told the audience. “Thank you for supporting veterans and their families.”
When the county held its last ceremony on the morning of Memorial Day — at the Jerome Center — Jessica Patnode, director of nursing at United Memorial Medical Center, said UMMC is proud to partner with the local Veterans Service Agency on this day of respect and mourning.
“We gather to honor the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in defense of our nation,” she said.
Patnode said UMMC joins with the community to thank all those who have served or who will serve and their family members.
“As a nurse, I learned medical skills in nursing school, but for the courage it takes to keep going through a crisis like the pandemic we all endured, the United Memorial team takes inspiration from our nation’s Armed Forces,” she said. “These men and women teach us how to step up so others may live,” she said. “They show us how to stay strong when times get hard.”
County Veterans Service Agency Director William Joyce read the names of about 130 veterans who died between last May and this may. They served during conflicts from World War II to the War on Terrorism.
Toward the end of the ceremony at the Jerome Center, Joyce’s request for the community on Memorial Day was to walk up to a veteran and thank that veteran for his or her service.
“We all served and served honorably,” he said.