BATAVIA — It was time to right a wrong done to Addy, a slave buried in Historic Batavia Cemetery across the street from the Harvester Center.
For that reason, several local church leaders and past and present area residents gathered by her gravesite Monday morning, the Juneteenth holiday. Her gravestone reads that for 46 years, she was a “faithful, colored servant of the Rev. Lucius Smith and family,” who died Jan. 28, 1857 at age 50.”
As Rev. Dr. Shiela Campbell McCullough of East Bethany Presbyterian Church, put it, this means Addy began her burden for the Smith family at age 4. In a way, even 166 years after her death, she’s being watched.
“This is Lucius Smith’s marker. Very symbolic, as you can see, even in death,” McCullough told those gathered at Addy’s grave as she pointed to the much taller marker for Smith. It overlooked Addy’s headstone from behind.
“The word ‘servant’ is etched on her marker. It connotes the idea that Addy had a choice,” McCullough said. “The word ‘servant’ is an exchange of a kind or pleasant word that is being substituted for an explicit or offensive word. In this context, the use of the work servant camoflauges the truth that Addy was indeed a slave.”
Addy had to sacrifice her own humanity for another person’s benefit, McCullough said.
“The word ‘servant’ downplays the psychological burden of surrendering one’s humanity,” she said. “We join hands and hearts today to remove the veneer and allow the truth to take its rightful place.”
The occasion was said to be informal. Anyone who was there had the chance to say what was in his or her heart.
James Morasco of Morganville United Church of Christ in Stafford asked, “Who was this person being snatched from her mother’s arms at the age of 4?” It was someone condemned to a life of servitude, her “crime” being the color of her skin.
“Feel the pain deep in my soul, faithful servant for 46 years. Her name haunts me,” Morasco read from the poem he wrote. Of Addy, who is buried near the front of the cemetery close to Harvester Avenue, he said, “She rests at the very front of the line — you might say, leading the way, just over the old, worn-down fence I must have passed a thousand times over the years — never knowing the ugly truth just 10 feet from my gaze.”
Lucius Smith was ordained in the Episcopal Church. Deacon Diana Leiker, who attended with Deacon Diane Cox, said the church is working with the Black community to be open to what Smith did as a slave owner and to help people to heal.
“We are recognizing all the despicable, tragic things that were done on ... with the church being complicit — letting things happen,” Leiker said. “We are from St. James. We had no idea that Lucius Smith owned someone. We’re really thankful that this is being brought to light. We just want you to know that we are doing a lot of hard work nationally.”
Rev. Mike Stuart, who is retired, said he thought of four hymns that refer to Addy: “I Wonder Where My Mother Is Gone,” “Sometimes I feel like a Motherless Child,” “Keep Your Hands on the Plow” and “Hear that? A Freedom Train Is Coming.”
“To this day, there is no level playing field between the Black community and the rest of us,” he said. “They’ve been struggling ever since.”
Hugh Iwanicki of Annandale, Va., who grew up in Batavia, was at the cemetery Monday. He called slavery “a stain on our past.”
“I pray that we can pray that slavery will end throughout the world,” Iwanicki said. “Let us play that slavery will end in all places throughout the world.”
Sheila Holley of Batavia said she has Black and biracial children. When she read an article on Addy, she said, it’s been on her heart.
“We still suffer. We still suffer, but I know one day, our heavenly Father is going to set all of us free,” she said.
Dr. Roula Alkhouri, pastor of Batavia First Presbyterian Church, said she prays that we will always be inspired by people who share their truth, and that we listen to them.
Annette Daniels Taylor of Buffalo read from a poem called, “Dreaming.”
“We dance to drums ... drums of aching souls, drums of clenched fists, drums of flying feet, drums of running legs, drums without chains, drums without whips, drums without cuffs, drums without ropes, drums without branding irons ...” Taylor read. “I still hear them beating, but only in my dreams - dreams of freedom.”
Taylor, a resident artist at GO ART! who lives in Buffalo, then sang what she said was a medley of three songs: “Trouble of The World,” “Lord, How Come Me Here?” and “Motherless Child.”
Toward the end of the memorial, McCullough read from the hymn, “Free at Last,” saying, “Way down yonder, in the graveyard walk, I’m going to meet my God and we’re going to have a talk. I’m free at last! I’m free at last! Thank God Almighty! I’m free at last!”
She also offered a quote from former slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman: “I’d rather be dead and in my grave than be a slave.”
Afterward, Sharon Burkel, president of the Batavia Cemetery Association, said she thought it was wonderful that Addy was being recognized.
“I’m always very pleased when people come into the cemetery and walk around and appreciate the beauty here ...” Burkel said.
Burkel said Alkhouri contacted her and asked about having the gathering at Addy’s gravesite.
“I said, ‘Absolutely,’” she recalled.
The association president said some people knew over the years that Addy was buried here.
“We’ve known for a long time that she was here. The association, we’ve known ...” Burkel said.