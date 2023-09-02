WARSAW — The Humphrey House is one of those places that stirs the imagination.
It’s been a prominent part of the village since the late 1800s — an imposing, stately structure with a giant porch out front, and immaculate brickwork and paint.
The house is expansive, flawless and, for only the second time in its history, on the market.
“In this area it’s almost unheard of,” said Tanya Northrup of Keller Williams Realty, during a recent tour. “Especially in the condition it’s in, as it’s very rare.”
The Humphrey House is also called “The Elms”, based on the five different kinds of elm trees on the property at the time of its construction. It was built in 1884 for Wolcott J. Humphrey, best known as a state senator and Wyoming County Bank president.
The house remained with the Humphrey family until 2011, when it was bought by Jim and Barbara Aker. It had been very well-preserved over the decades and the couple worked to restore even more of the original structure.
The house is a Queen Anne Victorian style structure with five bedrooms and four and a half baths. It encompasses 7,600 square feet with spacious rooms clad in rich, dark-hued woodwork.
Craftsmen from Italy were used in house’s construction and the builders paid enormous attention to detail. Almost every room has a different story.
The library — indeed the entire house — was built to such high quality that the original Mrs. Humphrey used to offer children $1 to see if they could find even a single nail.
And the music room’s piano is original to the house, as is some of the furniture.
“The music room is acoustically correct so if they’re in there playing the piano, you can hear it through the whole house,” Barbara Aker said.
The house originally had seven fireplaces, which was reduced to five over the years. Its exterior walls are 18 inches thick and the Akers found horsehair insulation while restoring a bathroom.
“I’m still trying to find where one of the fireplaces was,” Barbara said. “So it’s like a mystery around every corner since my husband and I have been renovating it since 2013.”
The property likewise has a carriage house in similarly well-preserved condition behind the main building. Its horse stalls remain intact and an ancient, horse-drawn wooden snowplow remains in its upstairs portion.
The Humphrey House has five porches overall.
Why are the Akers selling?
They originally bought the house as a sort of “family bed and breakfast.” But their children and family are now largely concentrated in the North and South Carolina areas, and don’t visit as often.
It’s also a lot of house to maintain. Northrup said it needs a very special buyer, more a caretaker than an owner.
An eventual purchaser remains in the future, but the house at 230 West Buffalo St. maintains its enduring mystique.
“Partly because the common people really didn’t have access to it,” Barbara said, explaining its appeal. “The Humphreys were really private people and the people in this town tend to stay in this town, so there are people who are almost 90 years old who have never seen the inside of this house.”
(Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.)