PIKE — Annetta Owens spent years watching the talent show and was able to make her dream of being Fair Queen a reality this year at the Wyoming County Fair.
She had always wanted to enter the Fair Queen pageant and although she was a little nervous, Annetta decided to take the chance anyway. And she was more than successful when the time came.
Annetta, 16, of Pike, was named the 2023 Fair Queen after Monday’s grand parade, along with a selection process which included a formal dinner, talent show, and other activities designed to gauge who best represents what the fair’s about.
Annetta said she has always loved the fair and remembers watching the talent competitions since she was 4 years old.
“There’s something special about just being around the fair, like that sounds cliche, but this is a family-oriented county and just being here with my family and friends, seeing each other right before school starts,” she said with a smile. “It just makes me so excited and so happy to get back into school. It’s a good way to end summer.”
The fair queen contest is no mere beauty pageant. The queen and her court are arguably the fair’s most-visible representatives, and they spend an exceptionally busy week making appearances and handing out prizes at numerous events and contests.
“Getting to hand out ribbons and seeing all the little kids showing [animals] for the first time — when they get their ribbon, it’s so cool to see how they light up,” Annetta said.
Annetta competed in the 2023 New York State Envirothon and with the help of friends and classmates, Letchworth Central School District finished first for Wyoming County and aided Wyoming County in finishing 37th across the state.
Annetta performed a comedy sketch for her talent portion of the pageant. She said that she hadn’t really seen anyone do comedy for their talent and she thought it would be fun to try out a more unique approach.
“I’ve always been good at making people laugh,” she said.
She said she was nervous right before she got on stage, but she shook off her nerves and decided to be confident and try her best.
“If the judges didn’t like me, then at least I know that my family still loves and supports me, and I know I tried my best,” she said.
Annetta hopes to attend Houghton University after graduation and study criminal justice.
Annetta was sponsored by the Charcoal Corral, where she is in her second season of employment.
This year’s court includes first runner-up Miss Marygrace, sponsored by Needle in the Haystack and second runner-up Miss Meghan sponsored by Reisdorf Brothers.
Annetta and her court won’t just be working at fair week. They’ll be representing Wyoming County Fair at events throughout the county, over the upcoming year.
And they’ll get to advise next year’s contestants.
This year’s queen contest awards also included:
n Oral Communications — First Place winner Annetta Owens.
n Talent Show — First Place winner Annetta Owens.
n Miss Congeniality — First Place winner Miss Marygrace.