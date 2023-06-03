BATAVIA — One Home. One Heart. One Pride.
With that as a theme, the Pride Month celebration is underway for GLOW OUT! in Batavia includes some firsts — the first time the kickoff event has included a proclamation from Genesee County Legislature, for example.
Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein read the proclamation Thursday at the Jerome Center before giving it to Ayden Carlson, one of the ACT OUT! youth leaders.
Stein noted in the proclamation that the fulfillment of the promise of equal rights for all people, on which the nation was founded, has been long in coming for many Americans.
“Some of the most inspiring moments in our history have arisen from the various civil rights movements that have brought one group after another from the margins into the mainstream of American society,” she read. “Everyone should be able to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence, hatred based on race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation.”
LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations have taken place every June around the country to commemorate the beginning of the Stonewall Riots, which took place at a bar called the Stonewall Inn in 1969 in New York City.
“The county of Genesee has a diverse LGBTQ+ community that includes people of all ethnicities, religions and professions,” Stein read. “The Genesee County Legislature proclaims recognition of the month of June 2023 as Pride Month and urges all residents to respect and honor our diverse community, and celebrate and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.
Before the kickoff event, GLOW OUT! Executive Director Sara Vacin said the Old County Courthouse will be lit most of the nights this month with Pride colors (as a “slow-fade rainbow.”
“There’s a few holidays that other people requested, so we’re giving them three days, but we have the rest,” Vacin said. “It’s a first and it’s a real honor for the county to do this for us. They’ve never lit it up quite like this before for a month.”
During Thursday’s kickoff, a few people spoke on various topics. Abby Merkley of Holley talked about the history of Pride, which began with the riots at the Stonewall Inn after the police raided the gay bar, arresting and assaulting many of the patrons and workers. Patrons began fighting back, Merkley noted.
“It was the following year, on the same day, June 28, that the first official Gay Pride Parade started and whose heritage we continue this month,” she said. “Like in 1969, we are still fighting to protect, support and recognize our transgender brothers and sisters. There’s plenty of work to do in that area. However, unlike 1969, we have many more rights and the future is looking way brighter for youth like me.”
Carlson thanked United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) for allowing GLOW OUT! to use the Jerome Center as a place to hold Pride Month opening ceremony. Thursday’s ceremony include raising the Pride flag at the flagpole on the property.
Carlson also acknowledged that the group was gathered near the site of the Genesee County War Memorial.
“Having had Memorial Day this Monday, we wanted to honor our veterans,” she said. “Sadly, throughout much of history, LGBTQ+ veterans had to hide their identities while serving in the military. For many, this complicated and added to the stresses of war. So, we wanted to start by saying thank you and that we hope you know how grateful we are for your extraordinary service.”
Lilly Fiscus of Caledonia, who came up with the theme for this month.
“I came up with ‘One Home. One Heart. One Pride.’ because being in this community has provided me with a home,” Fiscus said. “The people you meet, the memories you make and the opportunities provided to you make such a difference in your life, especially as a youth. Everyone has a special place in this community and this is something to love and be proud of.”
The Progress Pride flag now includes the colors brown and black to represent the experiences of people of color, she said. It features white, pink and blue to represent those who identify as transgender, gender non-conforming and people who question “where they are on the sexuality spectrum.”
“I hope, as Pride Month continues and we see flags everywhere, that we remember that change is good — especially when it means including more people and honoring someone’s identity,” she said. “I also hope we keep in mind those who came before us to pave the way and that we carry those values forward.”
After the kickoff, GLOW OUT! held a block party at First Presbyterian Church and went to the Old Courthouse on Main Street for the lighting of the building at night. Today, members of ACT OUT!, the youth league which runs youth-led social and educational events and provides mentorship and leadership training to select leaders from Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, is helping Eden Cafe & Bakeshop, 242 Ellicott St., launch a new series, First Friday Art Exhibition. The first exhibition was Friday night. Art will be on display there and available for purchase all month.
The Pride schedule for next weekend is as follows. The parade will be on Friday instead of Saturday, as it has been in the past.
june 9
Pride Festival, Parade and Vendor Fair:
n 4 p.m., food trucks and Vendor Fair
n 5 p.m., parade check-in and lineup
n 6 p.m., parade stepoff
n 7-10 p.m., festival featuring family-friendly drag performances
n 10 p.m.-12 a.m.,, after-party (21 and over), Islands Hawaiian Grill
June 10
Family Fun Day:
n 10 a.m. Drag Queen Story Hour
n 5 p.m. Drag Bingo (13 and over with adult), GO ART!, $15 admission
n 7 p.m., Drag Bingo (21 and over), GO ART! $15 admission
n 8 p.m.-12 a.m., karaoke and Piano Bar Night, GO ART!