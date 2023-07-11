PERRY — The Perry Chalk Art Festival is always a bit of a gamble.
The annual event brings spectacular sidewalk art, along with popular music and large crowds to downtown. But the days leading up to Saturday’s events were marked by rains.
No worries — everybody’s luck held and visitors were treated to amazing images.
“The nature of chalking is it’s very temporary, so it’s fun to see it not only during the festival but to come back and see it again when in the nighttime hours when everything is quiet and take more than one opportunity to see things,” said event organizer Megan Hauser.
This year’s event featured 29 adult and 25 youth chalkers. The theme was “Think big” and the artists arrived early to offer their interpretations.
“Chalk art” is a minor understatement in that respect — the medium is highly versatile, creating everything from cartoonish, pastel colors to lifelike portraits.
Siblings Kellen and Sydney Bell of Perry were in the midst of creating a giant and colorful image of a squid early Saturday afternoon. They’ve been participating in the festival for about 10 years.
“The last time we did it was three or four years ago,” Sydney said. “We both got back from college — a perfect time for the Chalk Art Fest.” “What I love about the Chalk Art Fest is just the ability to be creative and do what I want,” Kellen added. “Express it so everybody can see it in a big medium.”
This year marked their first time collaborating. “We’re just having a good time in this beautiful weather,” Sydney said.
“You couldn’t ask for a better day,” Kellen added.
Results included:
Adult Artist Recognition
n 1st: Julia Williamson, Cheektowaga.
n 2nd: Alexis Hilliard-McDowell, Rochester.
n 3rd: Kaitlin Roney, Rochester.
n Blick Art Materials Artist Award: TeeJay Hatch, Rochester.
Other Recognition
n Judges’ Award of Merit: Sydney Bell & Kellen Bell, Warsaw.
n Most Whimsical: Nickolas Viele, Perry.
n Best Use of Color: Dan Butler, Perry.
n Most Original: Chris Fisher, Buffalo.
People’s Choice Award – Adults
n 1st: Sydney Bell & Kellen Bell, Warsaw.
n 2nd: Tim Humberstone, Perry and Julia Williamson, Cheektowaga.
n 3rd: Alexis Hilliard-McDowell, Rochester.
Youth Artist Awards Ages 10-14
n 1st: Beckett Lemieux, Lockport.
n 2nd: Abby Mullikin, Fulton, Md.
n 3rd: Abbigale Russell, Perry.
Youth Artist Awards Ages 15-19
n 1st: Juliana Strickland, Ontario, Canada.
n 2nd: Eva Gamarnyk, Penfield.
n 3rd: Frankie Biondo IV, Leicester.
Other Recognition
n Best Interpretation of Theme: Kira Wantuch, Bliss, and Eva Gamarnyk, Penfield.
n Use of Color: Evie Viele, Perry, and Jaden Ball, Perry.
n Best Artist Statement: Isabella Humberstone, Shirley, N.Y., and Abby Mullikin, Fulton, Md.
n Best Use of Color: Gematria Loucks, Perry
n Most Playful: Annalyse Sinitiere, Fort Drum, N.Y., Quintin Royce, address unknown, and Karly Lawton, Livonia.
n Most Whimsical: Sophia Herbeck, Mount Morris and Luke Lawton, Livonia.
People’s Choice Award – Youth
n 1st (tie) Luke Lawton, Livonia and Karly Lawton, Livonia.
n 2nd: Isabella Gallmon, Rochester.
n 3rd Isabella Humberstone, Shirley, N.Y.
Special Recognition
n Art Club Piece: Keshequa Fourth Grade Art Club
Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.