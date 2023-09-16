LE ROY — Each week, there’s been some competitiveness with the bocce league that meets on the courts on Mill Street, but mostly it’s fun.
“A lot of us have been around Le Roy all our lives and it gives us a chance to reminisce,” said Mike Perry, one of the coordinators, along with Bruno DeFazio. “Are we competitive? We’re competitive, but it’s not a die-hard game. If you win, it’s nice to win, but it’s more about the camaraderie.”
The season, which began June 1 with 14 teams, culminated this week with a championship game.
The final score of the championship game this past Thursday was 15-5, with Dennis Beaumont and Augie Iannello winning against Joe Iannello and Bruno DeFazio.
Nearly everyone who participates is from Le Roy.
Perry said he’s only been involved for the last four or five years. Some of the guys playing have done so for 10, 15 or 20 years. They tell Perry that Dr. Bruce Baker, who comes out from Rochester each week to be part of this, was involved in the founding of the league. Baker wasn’t there for the championship game, but planned to come to the banquet the players had at the Knights of Columbus, 15 West Main St., after the game.
“Several of us are K of C members, so they allow us to have our finale up there. The guys all kick in $10 at the beginning of the season to then fund the banquet and the trophies,” he said. “Nobody else pays us anything.”
Perry and Le Roy Historian Lynne Belluscio said DeFazio has played with the league since he retired. DeFazio has played bocce in Italy, Belluscio said.
Bocce, an outdoor game that is as much about strategy as skill, is considered to be an Italian game, but is enjoyed elsewhere, too.
DeFazio said he has played with the Le Roy league for about six years. He said he read that bocce was about to start and asked the late Bob Sullivan, a longtime Le Roy resident, if there was room for another player. DeFazio said Sullivan told him to come down at the beginning of the season and if there was an opening, he could play.
“Bob Sullivan was an old patriarch of Le Roy, really. He’d been around for years. He was actually instrumental in keeping the league going and stuff,” DeFazio said. “He’s very sadly missed.”
Perry and DeFazio took over running the league, DeFazio said, after Sullivan stepped down as coordinator about a year before he died. “He said, ‘I’m done with this, if somebody’s interested in taking over.’ Mike and I said we’d be interested,” DeFazio recalled. “I’m glad we were able to keep it going. It’s a lot of fun. The guys stood around and just had fun.”
DeFazio said there was a lady who drove by last week while they were playing bocce and wanted to take their picture. The woman’s uncle is involved with bocce in Italy.
“She wanted to send a picture that it’s still going on here in little Le Roy. ,” he said. “I think it’s a great sport. It’s a fun sport. You don’t get hurt and it’s no big deal.”
Belluscio said golf is something people play when they’re retired, but added golf equipment is expensive, as opposed to bocce.
“I just bought a couple of extra pieces for raking and brooming ... The upkeep of the court is the worst part of it,” he said.
Belluscio said one of the players was saying that people will play after a wedding. “It’s that kind of a game,” she said.
THE SEASON
The Le Roy league’s season lasted 16 weeks this year. The winning team in each game would score 15 points. Teams’ point totals were added up during the season and they would be ranked, from No. 1 to 14, using point totals, with the number of wins being the tiebreaker.
When the tournament began Aug 31, there were 14 teams. There were six games in the first round as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams had a bye. Round 2 was Sept. 7 and there were six more games, with the field being narrowed to the final two. The championship was Thursday.
Dennis Beaumont, who won the championship with Augie Iannello, said he thought the final would be more of a challenge. They were playing the No. 1 team of Joe Iannello and DiFazio.
“Joe’s a good player. Both of them are,” he said.
Beaumont and Iannello were rated the No. 3 team in this tournament. As far as who the teams are, every year is different, Beaumont said. The players draw names to see who will be teammates. That way, there’s no favoritism and the same two players don’t win every year, said Fr. Ken Breen of the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy. The order has a parish in Le Roy, Our Lady of Mercy St. Brigid.
Breen said he plays bocce, but not in this tournament.
“With my schedule, sometimes we have Mass at St. Brigid and when I’m there, I can’t be here,” he said.
Those who played this season included the Ianellos, DeFazio, Beaumont, Perry, Dave Metzlner, Paul Tresco, John Bachman, Joe Cravetta, Sam White, Dane Sprague, Sam DeFazio, Brian Panapento, George Beckman, Ron Pangrazio, Barry Panapento, Oney Perzia, Dave Jeary, Ron Paganin, Michael Garrison, Gary Privatera, Mike Miller, Bob Taylor, Mike Maiellano, Bruce Baker, Bob Jackson, Ernie Lusky and Terry Smart.
‘NOT A SANDBOX’
The court on Mill Street has a sign that says, “Not a sandbox.” Bruno DeFazio explained the reason for the sign.
“What was happening was, I would come out to rake and I’d find sandbox toys here. There’s a lady who babysits her grandkids and the grandkids used to come out with their toys and stuff and dig it up,” he said. “Underneath the sand, there’s actually gravel. You disturb that and you disturb the whole thing. They would dig, dig, dig, dig until they found that (the gravel). I got a little perturbed and I put the sign up.”
The people who live across the street from the courts saw the sign, Bruno DeFazio said.
“They saw me every day come out to rake and said, ‘We’ll watch and if anybody plays there, we’ll tell them not to come out here,” he said. However, the people who came out to play saw the sign and stopped playing in the bocce courts as if they were sandboxes.
RETURNING IN 2024
“Next year, we’ll start again in April. There’ll be an ad ... We might have 14 teams again, maybe (more),” Bruno DeFazio said. “This year, we added an extra team, so we started an hour early. Normally, we start at 9, but we started at 8, just to get the teams in.”
There’s usually extra money at the end of the season to buy equipment if the league needs to do so. Bruno DeFazio said that at the banquet, if anyone wants to take over running the league and maintaining the courts, he is welcome to do so. He and Perry volunteer, but don’t necessarily have to run it every year if someone else is interested in volunteering.
“I’d say, ‘Hey, I’d rather come out and play, not worry about all the other stuff,’” he said. “It gets aggravating at times, but it’s mostly, ‘We’re here to have fun.’