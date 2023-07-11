BATAVIA — The work continues on a $70 million facility the county wants to see done right the first time — the county jail that will hold up to 184 inmates.
County officials and the media took a tour of the site Monday. It’s expected to be finished in March 2024. Monday also marked a ceremonial signing of the final beam.
Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. said the project had reached a milestone. Next year, the department is looking forward to getting into a facility that’s more conducive to its operations. He thanked the Legislature for its support.
“When I started in 1977, there were plans on the table then to build a new jail,” he said. “There’s been renovations and so forth. Finally, we’re doing it. It’s been a long time coming.”
Legislature Chairwoman Shelley Stein said the Legislature is not going to let the new jail “nickel and dime” it.
“We’re going to do it right the first time and we’re going to be proud of the work that this Legislature has taken,” she said. “We’re thrilled with our construction folks here. Thank you for the work.”
Stein thanked the county’s Jail Ad Hoc Committee for its help also.
“The next hundred years is right here. We are not doing this again. The price tag is big. The burden on our taxpayers is large.”
Assistant County Engineer Laura Wadhams pointed out where new inmates will come through to get processed when they enter the jail. She also talked about the Pod D, the largest pod area of the jail. There will be eight cells plus a group holding area.
“The cells are set. They’re all grouted in,” she said. “Everything is kind of assembled here. We’ve built the showers in there. You’ve got your walkway going around the top of the second floor. This is all open. for the most part. You’ve got your outdoor rec yard.”
After the tour, Legislature Vice Chairwoman Marianne Clattenburg said Sheron will have an office at the jail site when he needs one, but the department will be in the location it’s in now.
In Pod D, 56 inmates may be held. In general, the jail will hold a maximum of 184 inmates. There are two areas for officers stations in Pod D.
“The last time we were here, a lot of the pods were not fully developed as they are right now,” she said. “The whole area was open space and now it’s been configured to the blueprints and the plans. We just looked into where the Genesee Justice rooms will be to move them out here and they’ll be part of the structure and a secure environment.”
Clattenburg noted everything was built to state Department of Corrections specifications.
“We had to have so many rooms for classes and those kinds of programs that are required now. It’s a large structure, but ... they’re building it for the next hundred years,” she said.