BATAVIA — The new Lyon Street bridge is a step closer to completion as crews poured concrete Tuesday morning.
Crews worked throughout the morning on the span over Tonawanda Creek, setting down a portion of the surface vehicles will eventually cross. The bridge will restore a long-awaited link between Main Street and South Main Street in the city.
Work on the $3.2 million project began this past September. It was proceeding ahead of schedule as of March with potential completion by the end of June.
The new span will include two 11-foot lanes with 2- foot shoulders and a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of the truss. It replaces an older bridge which had deteriorated beyond repair.
An inspection in August 2021 had determined the older bridge — a modernized version of a World War II-era Bailey Bridge — could no longer meet the 3-ton minimum required for vehicles to cross safely.
Bailey Bridges were prefabricated, portable spans used to cross rivers and similar obstacles quickly. The old Lyons Street span was originally intended as a temporary measure but wound up in use for about 40 years.
The August 2021 inspection had found that one of the load-bearing stringers beneath the bridge was damaged. The span was closed to traffic immediately and never reopened.
A portion of South Main Street has been closed in the work zone since work restarted following a winter pause. South Lyon Street’s alignment will be changed slightly as a result of the work.