Mark Gutman/Daily News Mites Coach Mark Kuntz skates with the torch at the ice rink on Tuesday evening.

BATAVIA — The Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay stopped at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena Tuesday night on its journey east to Lake Placid began earlier this week from two sites — the Buffalo area and New York City.

In Western New York, the trip started Sunday at Holiday Valley and stopped in Gowanda, Lockport, Williamsville and Orchard Park. On Tuesday it was in Waterloo and Batavia. It was scheduled to go to Cortland Wednesday before coming to Watertown on Thursdayand then to Lake Placid.

