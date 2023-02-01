BATAVIA — The Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay stopped at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena Tuesday night on its journey east to Lake Placid began earlier this week from two sites — the Buffalo area and New York City.
In Western New York, the trip started Sunday at Holiday Valley and stopped in Gowanda, Lockport, Williamsville and Orchard Park. On Tuesday it was in Waterloo and Batavia. It was scheduled to go to Cortland Wednesday before coming to Watertown on Thursdayand then to Lake Placid.
The Mites players were able to take a break from what they were doing to skate a few laps around the rink with the torch, which Mites program coach Mark Kuntz carried.
The torch relay will conclude with the lighting of the cauldron as the Empire State Winter Games officially start tonight in Lake Placid. Competition begins Friday. The ESWG, the largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sporting event in North America, is expected to draw around 2,000 athletes competing in more than 30 events in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths and the surrounding area.
