WARSAW — If the crowds were diminished by Sunday’s rainy weather, that just meant shorter lines for rides.
People continued to enjoy the annual Warsaw Fireman’s Carnival on Sunday and Monday despite downpours that stuck around for much of the day. The event remains a perennial favorite among July 4 activities.
Third Assistant Chief Ken Smith, chairman of the committee running the carnival, said there was a decent crowd on Saturday night for the 7 Days band.
There was rain on Sunday, but Smith said he thought things filled in fairly well. Some of the rides were open in the afternoon.
He was hopeful that things would be better for Monday at Village Park, when a chicken barbecue was to take place in the afternoon and with The Trolls also playing that night.
“The rain definitely hasn’t helped,” he said.
Smith said the third and fourth days of the carnival are usually the best because of the attendance at the parade, which was scheduled for Monday night this year. The department planned to have fireworks Tuesday night along with music from Devil Dog DJ.
“Usually, the park starts filling in pretty good about 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, it gets to the point where we’re parking around the track and we’re actually turning people away,” he said.
Among those who made it to the carnival Sunday were Keith Hall, Miranda Feliciano and their children.
Hall, who used to be with the Warsaw Fire Department, said he was born and raised in Warsaw. Hall was carrying his son, Beauregard, 2.
Miranda Feliciano and her son, Tyler Wisniewski, are from Amherst.
“It’s been a lot of fun. The kids were able to go on the rides a little bit,” Feliciano said. “We figured we’d check it out. Worst-case scenario, we get a little wet. We just made it a family outing.
“I went on the Super Trooper as well,” Tyler said.
They said they might return, depending on how the weather turned out. Hall has been to the carnival before to help the department, but it was the first time for Feliciano, Tyler and Beauregard.
“A couple of years during COVID, it was kind of cut off, no carnival, really,” Hall said. “Then, they brought it back. Sometimes it rains, sometimes it don’t.”
Tyler said he liked the Fish Bowl after winning some prizes.
“Usually, he’ll play I Got It, too, but it hasn’t opened yet,” Feliciano said.
The carnival itself has been going on for over 60 years, Smith said.
“We’re one of the very few that are remaining out there that has rides,” he said.
People usually come from around Wyoming County.
“We put up signs on the road and let people know there’s a carnival. We get a lot of out-of-towners that travel up and down (Routes) 20A and 19,” he said. “Whether they stop, that’s their choice.”
Smith said he’s in his first year as carnival chairman.
“I think the hardest thing was, I didn’t have many notes from the previous year. Luckily, with all this other help from the chairmen ... They’ve kind of helped me along. It’s actually turned out to be a good year so far.”