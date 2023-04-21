BATAVIA — The Batavia Players need to raise about $200,000 to finance a certain portion of the performing arts center and are hoping a fundraiser held Wednesday night will close that gap.
The project includes a state-of-the-art performing arts center, educational facilities, dance, and set development with a Main Street entrance at 35 Batavia City Centre.
Project Manager David Ciurzynski of Ciurzynski Consulting LLC of Attica said Main St. 56 Theater has to raise funds to buy items “outside the project” such as furniture, fixtures and equipment that normally the owners would buy.
“We had to use a lot of that monies to keep the project going because of the delays and the way the costs come in, with this being funded mostly by the grants,” he said.
Ciurzynski said the costs for lighting and theater seats came late in the game.
“The work, because of COVID, because of the higher cost of construction, because of the delay in getting materials and things like that, their costs go up a little bit,” he said. “The monies that we set aside for lighting and seating had to get used for construction. So now, we’ve got to make up that gap and use those monies for lighting and seating.”
The gap was about $200,000 overall, Ciurzynski said.
“We’ve got the last bit of DRI grants that we have to apply for. They’ve been very good about giving us our funding,” he said. “We put in our applications and they pay it.”
Aside from those who donated at Wednesday’s fundraiser, those who want to donate may do so by mailing a donation to P.O. Box 256, Batavia, NY 14021 or by going online at bataviaplayers.org. The public can also make donations by PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mainst56theater.
Batavia Players President, Executive & Artistic Director Patrick Burk said it’s been four years since the project began after The Batavia Players was awarded the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funds and, later, the Main St. grant.
“We came into this area in the mall which had not been used in many, many years and had started to deteriorate quite a bit,” he said. In the space in which event attendees were standing, there had been 37 different rooms.
“Obviously, it had been a doctor’s office and a medical facility before. There were all those rooms for changing. There were rooms for meeting with your doctor,” he said. “There were waiting rooms. There was also a tremendous amount of medical equipment that was left here, including MRI machines and very large X-ray machines and other things.”
Building the facility has been a major task, Burk said. He said the 56 Harvester Theater, the Players’ former home, opened 11 or 12 years ago.
“The situation we are in is we are getting more and more complete every single day with the help of a tremendous amount of people. The issue was ... the Batavia Players had to raise, I’m going to be very honest, $265,000 to be part of the program as far as raising the money to get the project built. We did that over the years, even during COVID.”
Because of COVID, delays and everything else, the Batavia Players had to continue paying utilities, rent and for things whose cost escalated and even doubled.
“We’re desperately working very, very hard to get our facility open and running this fall. This is going to be a beautiful facility,” Burk said. “You’ll be able to see the 175 people in the theater for a standard theater. A theater in the round, you’ll be able to see more than 200 people. We have our own (costume) shop. We have our own dance studio. We are in a new office suite. Everything we do here is going to be state-of-the-art.”
That includes the lighting and sound, with the help of Tom Clark, Batavia Players technical director and construction assistant.
“All of our volunteers who work in here on a regular basis are really putting in a tremendous effort to make sure that this fall and this year, we can open up the theater. If it opens up by December, believe it or not, it will be a five-year wait. That’s amazing that it’s taken that long.”
During the construction, Batavia Players did not stop doing productions, doing them on a stage in the mall, where it’s now doing musicals.
“We have not stopped our dedication to providing theater arts in our community, especially for our young children. Our dance studio has a scholarship program for children that cannot afford to dance. We actually teach people to dance, not to dance to a song, which is different,” Burk said. “We have a lot of little girls and little boys who come in here to learn to dance. Because of their family situations, they would never be able to afford it. That’s what we do with our summer theater camp, which has tons of children in it. This year, we’re doing nine different productions and without a home, basically,”
Ciurzynski said with the project getting toward the end, the theater has to get a certificate of occupancy.
“We’re working with the city. I think we’re really close to that,” he said. “With a certificate of occupancy and the completed work, we can apply for the balance of those grants to help pay for the balance of the construction. This monies will go to put the seats in, put the lighting in and then finish the theatrical things that we need to be able to put on productions.”
As with any construction project, everyone hopes things can get done faster than they can. It just takes time to explain to people the reasons for the delays.
“Right now, it’s really difficult, even still, because we don’t have the manpower. We’re not getting the parts and pieces. The materials aren’t coming on a regular basis,” he said. “We’re working in an old building that has its own host of problems. There’s work that we have to do to make sure the building is sound. That takes extra time. Part of that’s circumstances that we don’t have control over because we found something that we didn’t expect to find.”
The project has been dealing with time limits, Ciurzynski said. Project leaders had to ask for an extension on the $417,000 New York Main Street Anchor Grant, which is paying for the theater’s facade, among a couple of other things, Ciurzynski said.
“This is the last extension we could get,” he said. “The state has been working with us. The city’s been working with us. Tension? No. Until we get that extension, you always worry a little bit, but I wouldn’t call it tension.”
The project has received a Main Street grant advance. He got the paperwork for the approval from Batavia Development Corporation (BDC) Economic Development Director Tammy Hathaway, the project manager said. They plan to be done with the project before the extension runs out.
“None of the funding’s at risk. There’s always a little anxiety around not knowing. Before March, before we applied for the extension, it could have been at risk, but the risk was low,” he said. “We’ve been in contact with the Department of State.”
Hathaway said the BDC requested a six-month advance on the grant, which the state Housing and Community Renewal granted. She said the hope is that the theater’s grand opening will be at the same time as its annual gala in September.
Hathaway said the last time she walked through the project site was after last month’s BDC meeting.
“I had some board members who hadn’t seen it in awhile and some volunteers were in here starting the stage,” she said. “We came in and wandered around.”
Hathaway said the facade with the glass on the front is in place.
“That’s been fantastic to watch — the concessions stand, the box office, the stage construction,” she said.