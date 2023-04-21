BATAVIA — The Batavia Players need to raise about $200,000 to finance a certain portion of the performing arts center and are hoping a fundraiser held Wednesday night will close that gap.

The project includes a state-of-the-art performing arts center, educational facilities, dance, and set development with a Main Street entrance at 35 Batavia City Centre.

Main St. 56 Theater Major Fundraising Campaign and Preview Event on Wednesday April 19, 2023.
