BATAVIA — Hundreds of students from the GLOW region tested their skills at this year’s Tech Wars competition at Genesee Community College.
At least one team from Batavia came out on top when the day was done Thursday.
St. Joseph Regional School sixth-graders Madelyn Casey, Chelsea Fitch and Maisie Yunker were on a team that won its Middle School Mystery Event.
The competition the sixth-graders won included building a free-standing tower with a ping-pong ball at the top. The teams competing had 20 minutes to complete the project after they received their supplies. Having the tallest tower was part of the criteria.
“It had to hold, for 20 seconds, a ping-pong ball at the top,” Fitch said.
She and Yunker said they had to build the tower from three pieces of paper using 20 inches of tape. Their tower was 35.25 inches tall.
Yunker said she wasn’t expecting to win.
Casey said the students were told there would be a mystery competition, but not what the activity would be until that morning.
“I think the mystery thing is cool because you don’t really know what is coming your way and you just have to figure it out,” she said.
Casey said she’s done a few airplane competitions before.
“It’s kind of cool, because we get to compete against a bunch of different schools,” she said. “It’s a little bit more high-stakes.”
Fitch said she was excited and a little nervous about the mystery competition because she didn’t know what it would be like.
“We kind of did something similar at school, but now we have to make it completely different, so I’m a little nervous,” she said.
Fitch said she heard a little bit about what Tech Wars was about from her teachers.
“I’m hoping to learn more about how to work with a team and how to figure out how to fix a challenge as soon as I get it,” she said.
Another event was the Lumbar Labyrinth, which included designing a robot or an arsenal of robots to complete three labyrinth challenges.
Livonia seventh-grader Kellen Donovan and his teammates were using a robot known as a Sphero to try to complete the labyrinth challenges. Donovan was going to be the driver.
“I use the keys w-a-s-d to control it through the maze,” he said. “Me and my team discussed and they were going to be the coders. They told me I should be the driver, because I have the best skills with driving.”
At around 10 a.m. Thursday, Donovan said, he and his four teammates were practicing. They would get one attempt when competition began.
After that, the team from Livonia was to participate in a mystery event — a different one than the one in which the students from St. Joseph School had just participated.
“They didn’t tell us anything about the mystery event. What we’ve got to do is, my team’s got to code the Sphero and they’ve got to measure the mystery maze and then code it and hope that it goes through on the first try,” he said.
A team from the Kendall Central School District won a third-place award overall at Tech Wars. Kendall and Alexander central schools tied for third place.
English said she was in Skimmer Car and Mystery Event competitions. Schiavone said she competed in the Mystery, Paper Airplanes and Catapult events.
English said her team had to build the paper tower with the ping-pong ball on the top.
As to the third-place finish, Schiavone said, “A bunch of our peers scored high, so we got this (award).”
English said, “For the Skimmer Car, we got fourth, third and second place — all Kendall.”
Tech Wars brings middle and high school students from all 24 of the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming (GLOW) region’s school districts together in teams to demonstrate their technical expertise through innovative, mind-expanding competitions.