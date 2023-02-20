CORFU — The sale of all products at Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store drew a steady crowd Monday and will continue Tuesday until the store, a 75-year presence in the community, is empty.
Brian Bailey, who has co-owned Kutter’s with his wife, Heather, since 2009, said choosing to close has been an awfully tough decision to have to make.
“Especially for my wife — this has been her baby. She has nursed it through some of the worst times. She has put her heart and soul into it,” he told The Daily News. “People were ... sad, they were grateful. There was no negativity today.”
Krutter’s said over the weekend on its Facebook site that outrageous shipping costs, discontinued cheeses, rising costs on everything and labor shortages made it impractical to continue.
Things were so busy Monday at Kutter’s, with the flow of customers through the late afternoon, that it was “all-consuming,” Brian Bailey said.
“I’m sure we got a lot of calls today that we haven’t had a chance to even find out who called or who emailed or who texted,” he said. “But yeah, there was a lot of love sent out to us from Facebook and emails and stuff like that.”
The sale Kutter’s was having Monday will continue until all the products are gone, Brian Bailey said. The store will be open Tuesday at 10 a.m.
“We don’t have much left. There is a little back stock, so we’ll fill in what we can tomorrow and when it’s gone, it’s gone,” he said.
Michelle Black of Lake Road in Corfu said she’s been coming to Kutter’s on and off over the years to shop.
“My husband comes here. Sometimes, he gets a Swiss cheese. Our friend used to come here and get cheeses, too,” she said. “When I have out-of-state friends, I bring them here, too.”
She said she heard Monday that Kutter’s would be closing.
“My son told me. He’d seen it on Facebook,” Black said. She said her son, Paul, found out from the My Saloon Facebook page.
Black said when she heard that, she tried to get to the store to get cheese curds. Unfortunately, Kutter’s didn’t have any, she said.
“I just found out maybe an hour ago that they were closing,” Black said around 5 p.m. Monday. “If they have more stuff, I’ll come in tomorrow.”
“I’m disappointed,” she said of the closing. “It’s been local and I enjoyed coming here for the cheeses.”
Orleans County Legislature Chairwoman Lynne Johnson said she and Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey were coming back from a meeting in Buffalo. The timing was perfect for them to stop at Kutter’s on the way back and get groceries. Johnson says she’s been coming to the store for about 10 years and Godfrey says he’s been here for the last 30 or 40 years.
“It’s worth every penny. It’s always been consistent quality,” Godfrey said.
“They’re going to be missed. They’re going to leave a hole in Genesee County,” Johnson said, adding that neighboring counties such as Orleans and Niagara will also miss the store.
“They have the best cheese and it’s nice to buy it from ... This is their company, their distributor. We’re buying it from their actual store,” she said.
Johnson and Godfrey both said their families have shopped here. Johnson said she says hello to the Baileys when she’s there.
“They’re always here. It’s nice to have an owner-operated store. We’re going to miss that. You don’t find that when you go to Wegmans or Tops. We’re going to miss that a lot,” Johnson said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.