SOUTH WARSAW — Farmers have a new location to buy parts for their farm equipment.

LandPro Equipment conducted a ribbon cutting Friday morning at its new location on 3907 Route 19 south of the village. It initially opened in the beginning of December, and it serves the Wyoming and Allegany counties area for agricultural customers only.

LandPro officially opens new location in Warsaw on Friday February 17, 2023.
