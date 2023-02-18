Parts Manager Greg Meeder, Store Manager for Batavia/Warsaw Scott Holmes, and CEO Tom Sutter show the new LandPro Equipment location in South Warsaw. The business aims to meet customers’ agricultural equipment needs quickly.
The service area is shown at the new LandPro location in South Warsaw.
A new LandPro Equipment location has opened on Route 19 in South Warsaw. The company has 20 locations in three states.
Employees and officials conduct a ribbon cutting Friday at the new LandPro Equipment location.
SOUTH WARSAW — Farmers have a new location to buy parts for their farm equipment.
LandPro Equipment conducted a ribbon cutting Friday morning at its new location on 3907 Route 19 south of the village. It initially opened in the beginning of December, and it serves the Wyoming and Allegany counties area for agricultural customers only.
The store provides agriculture/farming parts, service, and precision solutions including three parts professionals and three service technicians at the Warsaw location.
Marketing Manager Molly Haungs said the LandPro Equipment Agricultural Parts and Service location provides aftermarket solutions for its customers. Its staff has been experienced from the get-go.
“This store is pretty unique in that we brought people from different locations over,” Haungs said. “So that the number of years that are with us that came over is phenomenal.”
The store has $11 million in parts ready to sell to customers. Haungs said ideally if customers have a need, a part is at the store to find a solution.
The business also has technicians who can go to the farm if a unit is broken down and cannot be brought in.
LandPro Equipment likewise has something called a dealer-customer portal, which allows customers to visit its website and search the store’s parts inventory.
The Warsaw location is something LandPro Equipment has wanted to do for a long time, Haungs said. She said she started 13 years ago, and it was a conversation which was happening then.
“It was just a matter of how to do it, and what it would look like for us,” she said. “It’s been about three years since we had a specific plan in action that we were working on.”
LandPro Equipment has 20 locations in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Besides South Warsaw, area stores include Avon, Batavia and Brockport.
LandPro Equipment Agricultural Parts and Service is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday, with after-hours parts and service available. Daily overnight orders are available if placed by 3 p.m., and Saturday deliveries by contacting the store.