BATAVIA — The new LandPro Equipment, LLC store of about 53,000 square feet is ready and the company got together with local groups for a celebration.
A two-day event began Friday at the company site, 4540 W. Saile Dr. The grand opening continues today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LandPro President and CEO Tom Sutter said the company is excited to see everything come together in the new building.
“It takes a lot of people to put something like this project together,” he said, thanking the GCEDC, Genesee County Chamber and town of Batavia.
“When you’re trying to put something like this together, working with this group was phenomenal. We’ve done projects like this before and it was not as easy as when we’re working with this group of individuals,” he said. “I can’t thank you all enough for your flexibility and your ability to work with us and get this accomplished.”
Sutter thanked the project contractors, designers and architects, etc.
“Look at this beautiful building behind us,” he said, motioning behind him. “They put it (in) from the ground up. I think it was about 20 months ago when we were standing here with cat tails up to our eyes, trying to figure out where this thing’s going to go, and here we are. With all of the delays from COVID and things like that suffered through, tried to work through the shop when the front end (of the building) wasn’t quite ready yet. They did a phenomenal job.”
This morning and early afternoon, LandPro customers will be able to see and experience the latest equipment and technology and enjoy locally sourced refreshments. There will be activities for kids and a chance to enter to win a John Deere S100 Series Lawn Mower.
The 53,000-square-foot facility is located on 14 acres and serves as a central hub for training and operations in the Western New York region.
LandPro Equipment’s Batavia location is the result of the merger of its two former Genesee County stores which were located in Alexander and Oakfield.
Mitchell Brister, vice president of Argonne Capital Group said Argonne has invested in LandPro Equipment LLC since 2017. LandPro is the result of a merger among Argonne and Lakeland Equipment and Z&M Ag and Turf.
“We’ve had kind of a joint goal to invest in infrastructure ... We recognize that it’s a competitive market,” Brister said. “Our customers deserve to shop in an environment they enjoy. Our employees, they deserve to sell in a building they’re proud of.
Brister looked at the building behind him and said it should be an example of Argonne’s commitment to invest in LandPro.
Glenn Gibson, John Deere division business manager for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, represented the John Deere field team at Friday’s grand opening.
“We try, very hard, every single day to support LandPro to be a highly successful and sustainable business,” Gibson said. “John Deere has had a location here since the 1950s. Genesee County is very, very important to Deere and, very broadly, the whole Western New York region. We really appreciate the investment that Argonne and LandPro are making to build on that legacy here in the region.”