BATAVIA — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, held the first of three listening tours Tuesday morning in Batavia to get farmers’ recommendations on what to include or not include in the 2023 Farm Bill currently under discussion. She left that first session with input from more than 10 people to take back to Washington. The Farm Bill refers to legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy.

The farmers and residents who spoke at the listening session represented a number of the local counties, including Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's Farm Bill Listening Tour at the Old County Courthouse in Batavia on Tuesday April 4, 2023.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1