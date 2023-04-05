BATAVIA — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, held the first of three listening tours Tuesday morning in Batavia to get farmers’ recommendations on what to include or not include in the 2023 Farm Bill currently under discussion. She left that first session with input from more than 10 people to take back to Washington. The Farm Bill refers to legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy.
The farmers and residents who spoke at the listening session represented a number of the local counties, including Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming.
Natasha Sutherland of Stein Farms in Le Roy said a pathway to legal status for the farm workforce must be addressed.
“Currently, it is estimated that half of our country’s migrant farm workers, that is 1.2 million people, lack immigration status,” she said. “This affects both urban and rural areas ... Our people, the men and women we work beside on a daily basis, risk their life and limb to enter this country, to provide for the families they left behind in Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras and other Central and South American countries.”
Two of her farm workers, Sutherland said, combined, are supporting several family members they left behind.
“These people deserve to live and work here without fear of deportation,” she said.
Pat McCormick of Java Center said there’s many things in the Farm Bill on which federal hearings need to be held.
“We need to be able to get the farmworkers that we need here too and have paperwork that they’re not afraid to go to the hospital, that they’re not afraid to go to the grocery store,” he said. “I had an employee who had appendicitis. He did not want to be treated. They gave him antibiotics, thought it would work.”
McCormick said the worker did not take treatment and left the farm the day he was diagnosed with appendicitis, went back to Mexico and barely made it to the hospital for surgery.
“We need to get this program so they can be here legally and have a pathway so they’re not worried about safety,” he said. “They are vital parts of our community. They are vital parts to support their people back home. We need fix that problem, too, in the future.”
Helen Thomas of Attica, a member of the New York State Maple Producers Association, noted there are about 2,000 maple producers in the state.
“We are growing our crop every year. New York state produces the second-largest (amount) of maple syrup in the United States, closing in on Vermont,” she said.
Thomas said she grew up in Wyoming County on a dairy farm that’s been in her family for almost 200 years.
She and other maple producers in the state are unique because most of them are from small family farms.
“We are not large businesses. We do have, maybe, 10 large producers, but the rest are basically family operations,” she said. “As one of the specialty crops in New York state, we benefit from what is so great about New York state, which is a plentiful water supply, a great climate and a lot of great soil.” The maple syrup crop industry in New York is going to be expanding and can stay strong.
“Part of that is going to be due to help from things like the Farm Bill,” Thomas said. “I would support specialty crop grant funding. That’s very important. I have to put in a little bit of a nod that maple sap is eligible for specialty crop funding, but maple syrup is exempt. We can’t apply for specialty crop funds for maple syrup (products).”
Thomas said maple producers don’t want to see any cuts in funding through the Farm Bill. The federal Acer Access and Development Program, a competitive grant program, promotes the maple syrup industry. It has been huge in helping to fund research and revive research that goes on in the United States.
Albion sixth-generation farmer Jessica Root-Olinger, who owns 65 acres of fresh-market apple orchards, spoke, in part, about the H-2A program, which allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs. She said in the last two years, the H-2A process has become more time-consuming aggravating and expensive.
Root-Olinger said she petitions for eight visas for workers.
“Today, my average cost is close to $1,000 each. This includes hiring a consultant to navigate the program forms and process, multiple agency visa fees and inbound travel,” she said. “This cost is before my yearly expense lines of payroll at the adverse wage rate ...”
Farmers are being told there could be an additional yearly $600 asylum fee attached to each visa, the Albion farmer said.
“We employ, for the most part, the same workers year after year. In 10 years, I could be paying $6,000 in asylum fees on one worker,” she said. “What does that get me or the employee? Nothing.”
Root-Olinger’s request to Tenney was to go back to Washington DC and look at the rules and regulations for the H-2A program “that have not been reviewed in decades. Try to tie up loose ends so agencies are not introducing their own versions of these laws.”
Jim Bittner, a first-generation farmer in Niagara County, is also on the Niagara County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and is executive director of the New York State Horticultural Society.
“When it comes to the Farm Bill, there’s four overarching things you have to pay attention to,” he told Tenney. Those include farmers not wanting to see cuts made in the bill. Nutrition is part of the total farm bill and it needs to stay there. The Farm Bill needs to be passed in a timely manner, he said. The Farm Bill would have to address United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) staffing issues.
Eric Randall, a research professor for the State University of New York system and Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education for over 40 years and a senior reviewer for USDA Farm Bill and Acer Access and Development Program, spoke as well.
“In the five decades I have been in front of a classroom and on a research bench, I have never seen the increase in invasive species in all of our crops, forest crops included, as we’ve seen in the last two decades,” he said. “There is not a single tree species ... that does not come under the influence and the impact of what we brought from off shore. emerald ash borer (EAB) is a tragedy that was missed, that could have been averted.”
Randall also talked about the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says feeds on sap from a myriad of plants but has a strong preference for plants important to Pennsylvania’s economy including grapevines, maples, black walnut, birch and willow.
“We have a lot of grapes in this state. I’m not going to speak for the vintners. We have a lot of orchards. They’ve already spoken today. It’s third favorite food is maple trees, quite frankly,” he said of the spotted lanternfly.
“I would ask for maybe some concessions in looking at expanding the research focus beyond marketing, beyond basic education.”
Along with an attempt to get a handle on invasive species, Randall asked that conservation programs be continued.
Tenney acknowledged there were a variety of farmers from different parts of the district, citizens and a professor, Eric Randall.
“It is very important that we get what we need out of this Farm Bill to enhance our agricultural community and ensure we prosper,” she told the media afterward. “We are going to advocate to get the recommendations that we’re hearing from our farming community included in the Farm Bill this year.”
Congressman Nick Langworthy, R-23rd District, and Marc Molinaro, R-Red Hook, are members of the House Agriculture Committee. Tenney is on the House Ways and Means Committee.
“Some of the aspects of the Farm Bill do come through our committee. We’re going to be fighting to make sure that the provisions that are going to enhance our agricultural output are going to be included in this Farm Bill,” she said.
Tenney said we need to protect our nation’s security and make sure that our farmers are protected.
“We have to make sure that our farmers are protected so that our farmers can have a safe labor force — group of people that are committed to working hard, are committed to doing the work they need done and also having coordination in the most cost-efficient way to provide some of the visas H-2A program so we have agricultural workers with the least amount of cost to farmers, because they’re up against a lot of costs.”
Tenney noted the concern brought up during Tuesday’s tour about some of the costs imposed on having foreign workers on the H-2A program — having to send them back to their country and redo the process with visas.
“We want to make sure the farmers are protected by New York state and the federal government — that they have people coming back who don’t have criminal records, who are good workers, and will be not only productive, but will not have any harm to our society or communities.”