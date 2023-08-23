PEMBROKE — The topping off ceremony that took place Tuesday morning at NEXgistics’ new warehouse and office building on Vision Parkway, which will house its corporate headquarters, had a World War II connection — sort of.
The project, at a cost of about $20 million, is expected to be done in December. The name NEXgistics chose for the project is Operation Dynamo.
NEXgistics President Steve Northman said Operation Dynamo was the code name given to the World War II rescue of English, French and Belgian troops who were surrounded by German troops at Dunkirk in 1940.
“Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Admiral Bertram Ramsey appealed to all citizens in possession of any seaworthy boat, large or small, to lend their ship to the effort. They initially expected a rescue of between 20,000 and 30,000 troops and nearly 600 citizens responded to volunteer their vessels.”
It was the little guy who made a difference in the evacuation of the troops at Dunkirk, Northman said, making a connection to the employees at NEXgistics.
Northman then pointed out the people at Tuesday’s event that he felt were the most important.
“Without this team of incredible employees, we are, quite simply, nowhere — certainly not here in Pembroke,” he said. “For each of you. I truly hope that this facility truly marks a new home for your career, not just simply a job. I know this year has not been easy at all. That is a giant understatement.”
The topping off ceremony took place to hoist the final piece of steel 50 feet above a crowd, signaling the next phase of construction. Attending were key company stakeholders, local officials and other project partners.
Genesee County Economic Development Center President and CEO Steve Hyde said 20 years ago, the GCEDC saw the corridor near the Thruway interchange in Pembroke as a “bustling corridor of commerce to plug into the I-90 corridor” from Buffalo to Rochester.
“I think we’re starting to see the blossoming of that,” he said. “From up on Route 5 and 77 here, we’ve got Yancey’s Fancy and a bustling park up there with some beautiful, new market-rate apartments. You come down here with this beautiful monstrosity (the NEXgistics building). It’s growing and it’s going to do all kinds of commerce, supporting our regional manufacturers all the way up to the STAMP site, where we’ve got some major manufacturers building. We have over a billion dollars of committed investment in that corridor already in the last two years, pushing 1,000 jobs ultimately, when it built out.”
For the GCEDC, the goal is to create more commerce, leading to more opportunities for families.
“Those are families around the region, not just in Genesee, but we benefit a lot by those locating here,” he said.
“You guys are the ones making the difference and I think it’s your passion for your business, for your employees and for your customers that really makes it special and how the Dynamo models work,” Hyde told NEXgistics. “It takes a village to do models like this. We get tax base that develops that helps create great services and great careers for our families.”
David Ciurzynski, who worked with the property owner on the project, talked about communities coming together with love and care for their neighbors.
“That’s exactly what we have here with Genesee County and the town of Pembroke. When we talked with Tom Schneider (Pembroke town supervisor) and the team and the planning board, they were very excited to help us find this spot. We went through three different properties. This is the third property they went with to get here,” he said. “It wasn’t because we were going to be able to do it on our own. We needed the community to help us. The Pembroke community came together and embraced us and said, ‘Hey, we’ll help you find a spot. We’ll help you find the right spot.”
Schneider said, “Creating good-paying jobs is an essential part of our plans to move the town of Pembroke forward. The logistics industry is a growing sector in our regional economy and businesses like NEXgistics are creating more jobs for local workers. I thank NEXgistics for their investment and look forward to their future success and growth.”
Ciurzynski said in addition to the cost of the project, there’s a lot of time that goes into making a project like this happen.
Northman said he could hardly believe everyone was standing where he or she was — just a few months away from moving into a building that is a dream come true for those who have worked in the Western New York supply chain industry. It’s a warehouse dedicated solely to distribution and logistics.
“The project behind us, code-named Dynamo II, marks a tremendous change in the old thinking that logistics should be kept in the old buildings and using stale technologies,” Northman said. “Instead, it’s as our community, ideally situated ... stands at the vanguard of this seismic shift. It’s incredible ... to this that we started to explore constructing a facility back in 2019 — a search that took us through most of the eight counties.”
Construction began in December 2022 and is scheduled to be finished in a few months. The new NEXgistics headquarters facility will support 24 jobs in the town of Pembroke.
The facility will include:
n140,000 square feet of warehouse space for the company’s headquarters;
n6,000 square feet of office space;
nSixteen loading docks, including one grade-level loading dock;
nStormwater management system with two bioretention ponds.