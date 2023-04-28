BATAVIA — Genesee Community College hosted 20 entrepreneurs Wednesday as judges listened to their ideas during the fifth Annual Business Pitch Competition.

One of them was from Brielle Jennings, 20, a second-year GCC student from Syracuse studying for an associate’s degree in fashion. The business she pitched is BriixBandz Clothing.

