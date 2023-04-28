BATAVIA — Genesee Community College hosted 20 entrepreneurs Wednesday as judges listened to their ideas during the fifth Annual Business Pitch Competition.
One of them was from Brielle Jennings, 20, a second-year GCC student from Syracuse studying for an associate’s degree in fashion. The business she pitched is BriixBandz Clothing.
“I do pitches all the time. My idea is to give my story, my success and where I want to be in the future,” she said. “I talked about my target market, my investments ... my material, my designs, my website.”
Jennings explained that her business, BriiXBandz Clothing, provides a unique style of design at an affordable price, with great quality. She said she already makes this seasonal clothing.
“I sell them online and in person if they’re local,” she said. “I won four pitch competitions ... and I dealt with international manufacturers.”
Jennings won in last year’s Pitch Competition.
After finishing at GCC, she said, “I’m going to the city to collab (collaborate) and network more. That’s my next move school-wise.”
As far as her business, Jennings said, she wants to have her own production space, collaborating and owning her own machine and producing her own clothing.
Angelo Boncore of Clarence, who will graduate at the end of the fall semester with a associate’s degree in business administration, said his business idea is Boncore’s Brick Oven. His restaurant would make artisan Neapolitan-style pizza, fresh salads and true Italian gelato.
“I will be able to differentiate myself from other pizzerias by becoming dog-friendly during the spring/summer months,” he said on the display he created for his business. “This will take place after the first year of business, hopefully adding a new influx of customers.”
Boncore’s would put customers first by providing an environment in which families and friends can come to enjoy their evenings.
“After getting slightly established, I intend on opening the patio up to become dog-friendly, allowing my customer base to be able to bring in their beloved dogs with them and even enjoy their own meal,” he said.
Boncore told The Daily News he worked in pizzerias for five years.
“I’ve always appreciated the brick oven style and the Neapolitan, specifically, style of brick oven,” he told The Daily News. “I just started toying with the idea of eventually opening my own.”
The entrepreneurship class he’s been taking helped him dive into some of the numbers that go with the business and understand them a little more, said Boncore, who’s studying for a degree in business administration.
Boncore’s Brick Oven projects fixed costs of just over $13,700 per month.
“I’m hoping for mostly dine-in eating, but also offering takeout and outdoor eating — no delivery,” he said. “I’ve got the basic extent of planning ... but to get the real funds and everything to start up it would take a good year or two. This would be one location for the foreseeable future.”
The Clarence resident said it would cost at least about $90,000 to be able to start the business.
The product Elliot Weisbrod plans to sell is D.R.I.P.S. (Detection and Recognition of Impaired Pipe Systems).
“Basically, what it does is, it detects leaks in a home and it will text a homeowner that there is a leak and the location of it so they can call a plumber to fix it before it does a lot of damage,” he said.
The GCC student said he’s already begun rolling out his business idea.
“I’m working out some technical kinks right now. As a general rule of thumb, this is something I’ve been passionate about for awhile,” he said. “I created this project when I was 14 years old. I’ve been in contact with some contractors, some investors, and I definitely plan on making this happen. I already have a few investors who are more than willing and ready to invest in the company. The nice thing about this is, it’s pretty inherently simple as a business, not necessarily as a product. I don’t need to hire a lot of people. I want to outsource most of the work.”
Weisbrod said once he knows his startup costs and has a contractor willing to put D.R.I.P.S. in his or her house, the business will get going. He said he will finish up this year at GCC and will transfer to Roberts Wesleyan University.