BUFFALO — Margaret Ferrentino says she has been fortunate to participate in many of the dedications when Mercy Flight introduced new aircraft into its fleet.
“These events brought a sense of excitement, accomplishment and satisfaction in knowing that the continued growth and improvements to our program would only bring good things to helicopter EMS response and the patients in need throughout our region and beyond,” the Mercy Flight president said.
However, for her, Thursday’s dedication was bit different from the past because it was bittersweet. She and others were at Mercy Flight Thursday to dedicate a new Bell 429 hellicopter to the memory of James E. Sauer.
“Yes, there is the excitement and accomplishment that comes with acquiring and dedicating a new aircraft, but also the sad reality as to why this acquisition was necessary,” Ferrentino said. “As sad as it can be in one way, today is about moving forward. As we do, I can’t think of a better way to dedicate this aircraft than by doing so in memory of our pilot, Jim Sauer.”
Sauer, 60, of Churchville, a Mercy Flight pilot, was participating in a training mission April 26, 2022, when the helicopter crashed off of Norton Road in Elba.
Sauer and Bell Helicopter Flight Instructor Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, of Prosper, Texas, were killed in the crash. They were the helicopter’s only occupants.
Ferrentino thanked those who were involved in helping Mercy Flight to acquire the helicopter. They included Director of Flight Operations Dennis Crandall, Director of Aircraft Maintenance Allen Lederhouse and Director of Medical Operations Mike Gugliuzza.
“Last, but not least, a sincere thank you to our Board of Directors for their support and to all of our employees for their patience and support as we faced the challenges that came with the reduction in aircraft resources we have experienced,” she said.
A SPECIAL DAY
Mercy Flight Executive Vice President Scott Wooton said this is just the third aircraft dedication he’s done in the 12 years he’s been with Mercy Flight.
“It’s a special day for me that I’m going to remember forever, so thank you for all being a part of it,” he told those gathered. “If I attempted to thank each and every individual who has contributed to this day, I’d be here well past my retirement.”
Nevertheless, Wooton said he wanted to thank everyone who was there for the dedication for their unwavering support during a difficult couple of years at Mercy Flight.
“We’ve banded together, we’ve weathered the storm and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together as we worked to get back on our feet operationally and emotionally,” he said. “I especially want to give credit to our ground ambulance employees, whose extremely hard work has stabilized us financially as we’ve been limited to two, and sometimes just one, air ambulance base.”
While Mercy Flight’s air ambulance operation has had to turn down calls for lack of ambulance availability, its ground ambulance employees have stepped up like never before and have worked to keep its commitments to our communities and to keep it financially on track, he said.
Wooton also thanked Lederhouse and his crew for keeping the fleet in “tip-top” shape, M&T Bank and USDA Rural Development and the close relationship Mercy Flight has with both of those organizations.
The executive vice president said Sauer was among those smiling down on Thursday’s dedication.
“I want to recognize and thank the members of Jim’s family for being here — Marie (his wife), Josh and Laura (his son and daughter) as we remember him and dedicate our brand-new helicopter to his memory,” he said. “We’ve never dedicated a helicopter to an individual before, but I can’t think of a better way to honor Jim. He was such a special, selfless and admirable man.”
A MEMBER OF THE FAMILY
USDA Rural Development State Director for New York Brian Murray gave Mercy Flight USDA’s best wishes for its new Bell 429 Helicopter.
“While circumstances surrounding the reason for this new bird don’t need repeating, it’s only fair that the dedication ... be honored to pilot James Sauer, who had previously served with Mercy Flight,” Murray said. “I know, as a fellow first responder myself, being a volunteer firefighter and also medical staffer, the camaraderie and sense of family is strong. Obviously, it’s evident here with Mercy Flight.”
Sauer was part of that family, Murray said.
“It’s that family that gets you through tough times ... It takes a team to provide services that you do, from the front office to the mechanics, to the pilots and to the medical staff. Together, you provide needed emergency services to rural New York and to communities which is second to none,” he said.
“Let’s dedicate this bird to Jim,” Murray said in closing his remarks.
FINANCIALS
How much does a Bell 429 cost?
“Once you roll all the direct and indirect costs together, you’re probably north of $9 million — a very significant investment,” Wooton said after the ceremony. “That’s what we appreciate so much about M&T and USDA being there for us. We don’t have $9 million sitting in a checking account. The USDA, not only do they loan half of the amount to acquire it, but they provide a guarantee for the portion that M&T loans.”
That allows M&T to take the period in which the loan is repaid out to 20 years.
“We’re making smaller monthly payments that are affordable for us, as opposed to a typical commercial craft loan that would be just seven years. The monthly payment on a seven-year, $9 million loan is just not something we’re able to cover.”
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE NEW HELICOPTER?
Wooton said there is about a week of “differences training” for personnel before the new Bell 429 is put into service.
“There are just some minor variations from these ships that were from 2019 to this one (the new aircraft) — four years’ worth of technology development, so there’s a little bit of training that our pilots need, just to ensure that they understand what’s different in this helicopter versus the others.”
Wooton said Mercy Flight hopes to put the new helicopter into service next weekend. It arrived at Mercy Flight about a month ago. He said that, while on vacation, he got messages that the helicopter had arrived and was excited about the news, since Mercy Flight had been waiting for so long.
“It had to immediately go into an annual inspection. This airframe actually came off the factor line in June 2022,” he said. “Each year, you have to perform an annual maintenance period on those helicopters.”
After the inspection, Mercy Flight had to have a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspection so the FAA knew it would be ready for service. Wooton said the new Bell 429 was as identical as possible to the other two helicopters in the fleet.
“It’s the best model for us in terms of capacity, in terms of power and certainly in terms of safety. It’s got a lot of bells and whistles ...” he said. “There are so many inherent safety features on this aircraft — just so much that goes into this machine that makes it the best for our operation, both from a pilot’s standpoint and our med crew’s.”
Wooton said a fourth helicopter will be joining the fleet as soon as possible, perhaps in about 45 to 60 days, with a dedication ceremony of its own.