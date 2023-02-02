Hochul proposes $227B budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her proposed state budget on Wednesday. The spending involved has concerned area lawmakers.

BATAVIA — A polarized response emerged Wednesday as Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her proposed state budget.

Calling it a balanced, thoughtful plan, Hochul unveiled a proposed $227 billion fiscal 2024 executive budget. The spending plan represented a $5.4 billion or a 2.4 percent increase over the current year.

