PAVILION — New York is getting $670 million in broadband funding as part of a federal distribution, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced today.
Schumer said this morning that because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, New York will receive $670 million to expand broadband and high-speed internet, and to close the “digital divide.”
“This is the largest single investment in broadband history in New York. For too long, residents across New York state ... to rural areas in particular, like here where we’re standing in Genesee County, have lacked sufficient access to fast, reliable, affordable high-speed internet,” he said.
Broadband is no longer a luxury in the 21st century.
“Your kids need it to go to school. Our local hospitals need it to do telemedicine. Individuals need it for their small businesses. Farmers need it so they can keep up with the latest weather and the other reports that they so desparately need,” Schumer said at Har-Go Farms in Pavilion. “We have had too many people who either don’t have broadband, or when it becomes too expensive, can’t afford broadband.
The federal funding will affect both situations, Schumer said.
The $670 million will go to the state, Schumer said.
“They will have to submit a plan as to where they are putting the money for the broadband,” he said. “That has to be approved by the commerce department. It will directly connect locations in New York that have no or weak broadband. It will also affect municipalities, where there are people who might be right near the wire, but can’t afford to hook in. For counties like Genesee and ... you name it, counties that are rural counties across the state it will make a huge difference.
“Will this be enough money to cover everybody? Pretty close,” he said. “If there won’t, there’s still some extra money there that’s not part of these grants that we can get. Within a few years, everybody will have access to good, high-speed broadband.”