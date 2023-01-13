BATAVIA — The Daily News time capsule is on the move.

A mix of city crews and The Daily News staff arrived Thursday at the publication’s former offices at 2 Apollo Drive to remove the capsule that was originally installed in 1978, marking the newspaper’s 100th anniversary.

The Daily News Centennial time capsule was removed from the former Daily News building on Apollo Dr. on Thursday. The Daily News gave up possession to the City of Batavia with hopes of returning it back to the area of original Daily News building at 23 Jackson st., when it is included in the renovation of Jackson Square. The date on opening the capsule is June 24, 2078.
