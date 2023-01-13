BATAVIA — The Daily News time capsule is on the move.
A mix of city crews and The Daily News staff arrived Thursday at the publication’s former offices at 2 Apollo Drive to remove the capsule that was originally installed in 1978, marking the newspaper’s 100th anniversary.
The heavy, concrete-and-granite pillar was then transported by excavator for eventual installation near the original Daily News office on Jackson Street. It’s being stored for now at the wastewater Treatment Plant.
“The plan is, when we do the renovation to Jackson Square, that it will be put in somewhere in the vicinity of the original Daily News building for all to see,” said Assistant City Manager Erik Fix.
The time capsule was originally located inside The Daily News building’s employees’ entrance before being moved to its loading docks for transfer. The capsule — estimated to weigh a half ton or more — was loaded on to a dolly before it was slowly wheeled and maneuvered by several people into an excavator bucket.
The capsule is set to be opened in 2078.
“As tempting as it might be to say let’s just open it up and see what’s inside, our staff ultimately decided to remain true to the spirit of the time capsule and keep it closed until it’s due to be opened — at a time when things may truly be different for future residents,” said Ben Beagle, who joined the paper in 1994 and is now its regional editor.
“Being able to have the time capsule incorporated into the Jackson Square renovation project seems an appropriate home for the time capsule,” said Beagle. “It reunites part of our paper with a location that was once a vital part of our story and the history of Batavia, and continues to be an important gathering spot for the community that we cover.”
The Daily News moved into its Apollo Drive facility in 1974. At the time, the building was exactly what a newspaper of the era needed with extensive offices, a darkroom, warehouse, filing and mechanical spaces.
Times changed with the rise of digitization and the sheer amount of space was no longer needed. The Daily News moved to its new offices on 438 North Main St. in October 2020.
The history of The Daily News dates back to 1878, when Malcolm D. Mix, brother Samuel Mix and W.H. Brandish — the paper’s first editor — founded the newspaper. It was the first successful daily paper to publish in the city, which had known other attempts and numerous weeklies dating back to 1819.
The first edition of The Daily News was published on June 25, 1878 as The Daily Morning News. Not too long after, the paper was changed to an afternoon publication and became The Daily News.
The first edition was four pages long and cost 1 cent. The paper would be called tabloid size by today’s standards, with four columns instead of its present-day six.
In 1881, Gerrit S. Griswold and Andrew J. McWain purchased The Daily News for $2,750. McWain served as editor, and Griswold, a prominent member of the community and charter member of The Associated Press, was publisher. Griswold served as publisher until 1938.
The Daily News since 1981 has been part of Johnson Newspaper Corp., a family-owned multimedia company with local news coverage that also includes the state’s North Country, Hudson Valley, and the state Legislature.