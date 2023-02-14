PERRY — A long-held $10 million dream came true Monday for the village.
The Village of Perry is first place Finger Lakes Region winner in this year’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a news conference outlining her 2024 executive budget.
The funding will provide a cash injection to continue the village’s 25-year turnaround and further its ongoing redevelopment.
“During our revitalization journey, the scrappy little village of Perry has never lacked for smart, savvy people, vision, determination or action,” said Mayor Rick Hauser shortly after the announcement. “But this award allows us to ‘turn the volume up to 11’ on action.
“In areas such as housing, dining, outdoor recreation, the arts and guest accommodations, an opportunity like this will have an enormous impact, spurring the kind of targeted private investment and civic improvements to gallop towards that vision to support a vibrant, resilient downtown,” he continued. “Thank you Governor Hochul, ESD, the REDC and New York State for your partnership, for these progressive programs, and for believing in the Perry Project.”
Village officials have repeatedly sought funding through the highly-competitive state program designed to boost downtown revitalization and economic development.
The winner gets $10 million in funding, designed to leverage public and private investments.
Perry’s downtown was filled about 25 years ago with empty and neglected storefronts but embarked on a turnaround shortly afterward — one which has seen innovative and locally-owned businesses, a thriving art scene, and activities such as the annual Perry Chalk Art and Holiday DeLights festivals.
Hochul talked fondly about Perry during her announcement, noting her love for small towns, which she described as “the heartbeat of our communities,” and noting its art scene and historic places.
“The downtown is so darn cute,” she said. “It truly, truly is ... It’s going to be a top hospitality hub in the Genesee Region. You have some really forward-thinking business owners — I’ve met a lot of the restaurant owners — and I think it’s going to be extraordinary.”
She also offered a few gentle wisecracks about the nearby Silver Lake Sea Serpent, which made news but was proven to be a hoax in the 1800s.
Over the past several years, Perry has experienced a resurgence of businesses in its downtown and completed several projects to revitalize the community, which include renovating the Perry Public Beach; updating the Village Park with a Splash Park; and completing a Main Street improvement project, according to a separate news release announcing the funding.
Downtown Perry has also experienced a gain of 36 independent businesses, established 11 signature events and created hundreds of new jobs village-wide, according to state officials.
Hochul said she’d be visiting Perry at a later point to name the specific projects set for funding. She didn’t name them but referred in passing to bicycle routes, sprucing up downtown businesses; diverse housing; and refurbishing downtown businesses.
“You have a local planning community and I know that’s going to make a big difference,” she said.
The area outlined in the village’s DRI application will include most of Main Street, along with portions of Federal, Center and Leicester streets and the Silver Lake outlet as it exits the village. The village had entered the state competition for the funding several times since the program was originally announced by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Perry was among several organizations, entities and municipalities Wyoming and Livingston county organizations announced by Hochul as receiving funding. Letchworth State Park is set to receive $10 million while the Genesee Valley Greenway — which runs through both counties along a long-defunct former Pennsylvania Railroad route — will get $3 million. The Village of Geneseo will also receive a $4.5 million N.Y. Forward Grant.
The City of Batavia was awarded $10 million in DRI funding in 2017.