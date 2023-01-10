BATAVIA — On the scoreboard, the city Police Department squad beat the Fire Department team, 5-2, Sunday night.

The game at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena on Evans Street, had another purpose — to raise money for the McCarthy Memorial Foundation.

City of Batavia Police Vs. Fire Department Fundraiser on Sunday January 8, 2023
