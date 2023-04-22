BATAVIA — One minute, you’re able to look around the room and see the people who are there, the furniture and any signs, pictures or anything else on the walls.
The next, you’re literally in the dark, wearing a sleep mask as a blindfold, as you take someone’s arm and he or she guides you into the gym at the state School for the Blind. Your guide brings you to your table, telling you which direction in which to walk, then tells you where your chair is and you sit down.
There are people there to help you if you need them.
The goal at Thursday’s Lunch in the Dark, a fundraiser for Independent Living of the Genesee Region was to show people what it’s like for a person with vision loss eats and socializes with others, and to give the participants some awareness of the what those with vision loss have to deal with each day.
Rae Frank, director of Independent Living for ILGR, said the Lunch in the Dark disability simulation was back this year after not taking place during COVID. It started in 2017 and is in its fourth year.
“What people do is they come in, they wear a sleep mask. They go into a darkened environment. A guide will come over and help them go through a buffet line,” she said. “They get back to their table and they try to eat with the sleep mask on and they experience what it’s like for a person with low vision or blindness.”
ILGR wants people to be educated about what it’s like to have a disability, Frank said. If those people run events, maybe they can use their experiences from Lunch in the Dark to make accommodations for people who have low vision. Awareness is the goal.
“Some people have said it’s life-changing. They had absolutely no idea what it would be like — the difficulty to try to eat,” she said. “Some people get in there and they can’t eat. They don’t know what’s on the plate. They get nervous about what it is they would be putting in their mouth. People have really learned a lot from this experience.”
After Thursday’s lunch, participants filled out a three-question survey to let ILGR know what they learned, what they’ll do with the information in their life and whether there was anything ILGR should have done differently for them.
The proceeds from this lunch went to help the people who come into the ILGR center, Frank said.
“We help anyone, any age, with a disability. All of our services are free,” she said. “If somebody is working on their employment or their housing or their transportation, we can use the net proceeds from this event to help them maybe get a driver’s license, maybe get some work clothes, those kinds of things. We really appreciate the community support.”
State School for the Blind Education Department head Bethany Burgess told those eating lunch what would happen. Each guest, wearing a sleep mask as a blindfold, went into the darkened gym with a human guide. The guest would hold the arm of the guide, who would lead him or her to a table with an empty chair. Table by table, they guided the guests through the buffet line, told them what food was available and the guest would say whether he or she wanted that food.
“When we sit you down at the table, we can let you know where things are: ‘This is your plate. Your meat’s at the top ...” Burgess said. “There’s actually a basket of rolls on the table. You’ll have to ask your friends to pass the basket. You might need help with buttering.”
Before going in to eat lunch in the dark, participants watched a video with advice on how to eat while not being able to see what was in front of them, such as using their plastic knives to guide the food onto their forks or spoons. When pouring water, they were told to put their index fingers inside the rim of the cup, so when they poured the water, they could feel how high the water was getting in the cups.
The lights were out during lunch, but were turned back on once dessert was brought out. Sighted helpers were around and anyone who needed help just had to raise his or her hand.
During the meal, with the lights down, a woman at one of the tables told those sitting near her that she never tried something like this before.
“I’ve tried lots of things, like showering with my eyes closed ... to see how that worked, but I’ve never experimented with the eating part before,” she said. “With job coaching, like in sewing, I’ve had to learn to do a lot of things with my eyes closed. I had to learn to use the sewing machine so that I could see what cues that I have to tell people. I can’t give visual cues to someone who can’t see what I’m seeing,” she said while eating in the dark. “When I go to sewing to train someone, I have to do the task with my eyes open and then do the task with my eyes closed to see, ‘OK, this is what I feel. This is ... when I get to this, this starts to touch the end of this.’ I like to try things like that but I’ve never done eating.”
Another woman at the table said strategically, she was glad that she asked for the roll to be put on top of the meat. Someone said she wished she had eaten something before Lunch in the Dark because she wasn’t sure if she would be able to find the food on her plate.
“The objects were very easy to find and they were so different in texture that it made it easier,” she said. “I did have trouble discerning what the vegetables were — that was interesting — even though I read it before we sat down.”
After the meal, Pat Standish, who is retired from Community Action Angels, said since she was blindfolded, she had to remember people’s names and associate them with their voices.
Laurie Johnston Stickney of ILGR and also a professor at Niagara County Community College (NCCC), said she wanted to take the idea of a Lunch in the Dark back with her.
“I want to have one of these in Niagara County,” she said. “I’m an advisor to the Wellness Club. I think this is an important aspect of disabilities that people need to understand.”