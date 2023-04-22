BATAVIA — One minute, you’re able to look around the room and see the people who are there, the furniture and any signs, pictures or anything else on the walls.

The next, you’re literally in the dark, wearing a sleep mask as a blindfold, as you take someone’s arm and he or she guides you into the gym at the state School for the Blind. Your guide brings you to your table, telling you which direction in which to walk, then tells you where your chair is and you sit down.

Independent Living Fundraiser Lunch in the Dark event was held on Thursday April 20th at the NY State School of the Blind. Participants experienced lunch in a darkened environment in order to better understand eating and socializing with vision loss.
