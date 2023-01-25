BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSFirst responders and officials from around the county were honored tonight for the response to last month’s blizzard.

BATAVIA — The blizzard that struck Western New York the weekend of Christmas in 2022 also brought a response from many in Genesee County.

A number of those who responded to the blizzard, freezing temperatures and high winds from Dec. 22-25 were honored at the beginning of tonight’s Genesee County Legislature meeting. They were called by the county district they represented, from District 1 through 9, and received proclamations.

