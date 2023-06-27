PAVILION — The Dairy Margin Coverage Program GLOW region dairy farmers rely on will expire if the Farm Bill, set to expire Sept. 30, is not renewed.
In a press conference Monday at Har-Go Farms, run by John Gould and his family, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the DMC gives monthly payments to dairy farmers to make up for the differences in the price of milk and feed.
“If Congress doesn’t pass the Farm Bill this year, it could expire. We would have no safety net. You say, ‘The Farm Bill always passes, but this year, with all the problems as you see in Washington, it’s much more difficult. I’m announcing ... a new program to protect. There are people who want to cut stuff in the Farm Bill. (We) can’t cut the DMC. It’s too essential to our farmers. If we go over the cliff, the law would forced to retreat back to 1940s agriculture. That would be a very bad thing for our farmers.”
There are three reasons for that, the senator said:
n An end to monthly price support payments to dairy farmers who participate in the DMG program;
n Massive supply chain disruptions that could reduce access to fluid milk, increase the price of dairy products by more than double current prices, and have lasting impacts on farmers, families, and food banks;
n Billions of dollars in avoidable federal government spending.
“Even if you don’t have a farmer in your family, even if you don’t know a single farmer, you’ll be hurt if this program goes out,” Schumer said. “The price of milk will go up. All the other things that milk is used in will go up as well. The cost of milk will potentially double.”
Genesee County is the fifth-biggest dairy-producing county in the state.
“Milk is the lifeblood of the GLOW region,” Schumer said. “They’re among our biggest dairy producers in the state. We all know that milk from happy, healthy upstate cows tastes better than anywhere else in the nation.”
Schumer noted Har-Go, owned by the Goulds, is one of 340 Upstate farms that make up the Upstate Niagara co-op. The latter supplies O-AT-KA milk down the road in Batavia, supporting nearly 400 employees, together with employers such as HP Hood, Dairy Farmers of America and Yancey’s Fancy Cheese, which account for more than 1,000 jobs in Genesee County, the fifth-biggest dairy producing county in the state. The county sells $114 million worth of milk — 48% of the profits for only agriculture sales in the county.
“This Gould family’s a multi-generational farm. We’ve had families that have been here five, six generations now,” Schumer said.
That would end if the Farm Bill wasn’t renewed, he said.
John Gould said that so far this year, the DMC program has paid farmers $38.8 million to state dairy farmers in support of their businesses.
“I assure you, we’ll be working with the senator and his staff to advocate for dairy nutrition, to establish a permanent disaster relief program for milk and support ag labor reform legislation that stabilizes our workforce on our farms,” Gould said. “These are the safety nets we need to keep dairy farmers farming.”
Legislature Chairwoman Shelley Stein said the DMC program farmers take advantage of is a voluntary program.
“It’s risk-management-driven, but it means a lot because at times, when our feed cost is over the cost of production, it means that we’re losing money with every hundred pounds that we ship out to be processed for the American public,” she said. “That hurts our generational farms and that investment continues to be eroded. The dairy margin coverage is one of those safety measures that farmers can opt into voluntarily. It’s important for us.”
Stein, of Stein Farms in Le Roy, said the farm uses the DMC program.
“The benefit of this program is, it doesn’t matter what size your farm is,” she said. “Today, you’re here at a farm that mils 250 cows, but it also benefits those family farms that have 1,000 cows ... This is a program that works for every single farm size. It saves our rural resources. Every time a farm produces, we support several other economies. The farm families win with this. Our land resources win with this.”