ALBION - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer Tuesday became the latest high-ranking politician to announce a plan to combat deadly drugs, this time by “attacking its source overseas,” measures that include sanctions against China.
“We’re here to talk about one of the biggest problems we face in this area, in Western New York, Rochester and the Finger Lakes area,” he said during a press conference at Orleans Legislature Chambers. “That is the scourge of fentanyl. It is a deadly poison ...and it has caused devastation from one end of the country to the other.”
More than 106,000 people died of fentanyl-related overdoses in 2022. The drug is the leading cause of death for people ages 18-45.
Schumer announced legislation that would be part of the National Defense Authorization Act, recently passed by the Senate.
The legislation, FEND Off Fentanyl Act, would allow President Biden to place sanctions on China, the world’s leading producer of illicit fentanyl, and declare fentanyl a national emergency.
Schumer chose Orleans County to announce the legislation in part because of recent major drug investigations that yielded more than $9 million worth of drugs, including the seizure of 10 kilograms of fentanyl. Some of those investigations included in Orleans County, where 14 people have died of overdoses since 2020.
“These evil drug dealers prey on us,” he said. “Here is the good news. The Fend Off Fentanyl Act, which I passed in the defense bill in the Senate, gives us a real chance to go after these goons.”
The bill does the following:
1. Declares that the international trafficking of fentanyl is a national emergency.
2. Requires the President to sanction transnational criminal organizations and drug cartels’ key members engaged in international fentanyl trafficking.
3. Enables the President to use proceeds of forfeited, sanctioned property of fentanyl traffickers to further law enforcement efforts.
4. Enhances the ability to enforce sanctions violations thereby making it more likely that people who defy U.S. law will be caught and prosecuted.
5. Requires the administration to report to Congress on actions the U.S. government is taking to reduce the international trafficking of fentanyl and related opioids.
6. Allows the Treasury Department to utilize special measures to combat fentanyl-related money laundering.
7. Requires the Treasury Department to prioritize fentanyl-related suspicious transactions and include descriptions of drug cartels’ financing actions in Suspicious Activity Reports.
Orleans District Attorney Joseph Cardone and Health Department Director Paul Petit joined Schumer during the press conference.
“There is no question the problem we have with opiates and fentanyl is the greatest crisis that we have,” he said. “Since 1990, over 1.75 millions people have died of overdose of these two drugs. That’s more people than have died in all the wars we have fought. It has compromised the future of our country.”
Cardone said the drug targets every community in the country, despite “not a gram being produced in this country.
“On a local level, it is impossible to defeat this problem,” he said. “We’re just putting our fingers in a dam that’s about to explode.
“Let’s hope this works, Senator.”
Petit, who also serves as director in Genesee, said the opioid epidemic is “an urgent public health and safety issue.”
“Since 2019, we have had 53 overdose deaths in Genesee and 23 in Orleans,” he said. “64 of those, or 84 percent, have involved fentanyl. Stopping fentanyl where it comes from is a major part of our work. But we need to focus also on helping those struggling with opioid use disorder.”
Petit said more than 400 people from numerous agencies have been working to address the epidemic.
Schumer also noted the ever-increasing spread of xylazine, a “skin-rotting drug” that has been found in Orleans and Genesee and was involved in four deaths in Orleans and six in Genesee.
The Senate in June passed the TRANQ Act and the Biden administration released a xylazine Responde Plan, which coordinates an inter-agency governmental response to help build the treatment, data, and research capabilities that are needed to help those impacted by xylazine.
(Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.)