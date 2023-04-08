ATTICA — Legislation to increase the responsibilities rail companies have when they ship hazardous materials is gaining momentum and should pass in the Senate, Sen. Charles Schumer told a group gathered near the railroad tracks behind Attica High School.

In discussing the proposed federal Railway Safety Act of 2023, Schumer noted emphasized the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and more local derailments that have happened in Western New York in the last few years.

Senator Chuck Schumer makes announcement about rail safety in Attica on Friday April 7, 2023.
