ATTICA — Legislation to increase the responsibilities rail companies have when they ship hazardous materials is gaining momentum and should pass in the Senate, Sen. Charles Schumer told a group gathered near the railroad tracks behind Attica High School.
In discussing the proposed federal Railway Safety Act of 2023, Schumer noted emphasized the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and more local derailments that have happened in Western New York in the last few years.
The Railway Safety Act of 2023 has bipartisan support and Schumer said he expects the bill to go through. It is led by Ohio senators J.D. Vance, a Republican, and Sherrod Brown, a Democrat.
“As soon as this bill comes out of committee, I intend to put it on the floor of the Senate and I expect it to pass,” Schumer said. “This bill is moving full steam ahead through the Senate.”
Schumer said the bill would include enhancing safety for all trains carrying hazardous materials by requiring emergency response plans and increasing the notice that local first responders have to get when a hazardous train comes through. The notification must include a written gas discharge plan for the hazardous materials being transported. It would build on existing phaseouts and retrofits for DOT-111 cars by requiring safer standards and specifications for any train carrying Class 3 flammable liquids regardless of the composition of the train.
“They have to get some notice now, but the trains can still have a lot of cars and they still not (get) notice. It can have gases. They don’t have to get notice. We’ve enhanced that,” Schumer said.
It would reduce the risk of wheel-bearing failures by requiring trains carrying hazardous materials to be scanned by hotbox detectors every 10 miles and strengthen inspection requirements. The proposed law would add new requirements to prevent blocked crossings by trains carrying hazardous materials due to railroad delays and address other issues that can prevent or mitigate derailments. There would be new rules for train size and weight.
The senator said the legislation would require highly trained crews of at least two people to work aboard every train.
“There used to be two. When you have a long, long train, as you see go through here, you used to see at least two people on the crew. Now, you only have one and one in the cab, because most of the railroads have cut back,” he said.
In New York alone, railroad workforce has decreased by over 600 laborers between 2010 and 2019. The Railway Safety Act creates a permanent requirement for railroads to operate with at least two-person crews, ensuring that sufficient, well-trained railroad staff are available for safe operation and response in the aftermath of any derailment.
“Third, we make the rail carriers pay for their wrongdoing,” Schumer said Friday. Washington has increased the fine the federal Department of Transportation) can issue for safety violations from $225,000 to 1% of a railroads annual operating income, the senator said.
“When they (rail carriers) know they have to pay a big fine, they put more money into safety to avoid accidents which caused them to pay that fine,” Schumer said.
Another point is that the proposed law would establish a $1 million annual fee on railroads to pay for training local emergency responders who are the first on the scene to any accident.
“A county like Wyoming, a village like Attica, they can’t afford all of this. It’s not their fault (an accident happened),” he said. “They ought to be reimbursed for the expenses when something like this happens.”
Schumer said we’ll see how many votes the bill gets in committee.
“I think it’s going to get most of the Democrats and most of the Republicans in the Senate. I’m very optimistic,” he said. “We’ll have to see what the House does, but it also has broad, bipartisan support in the House.”
The senator said, as he has in the past, that he is demanding answers from the railroads to questions on the steps they’re taking to improve communication with first responders and local governments.
“The horrifying train derailment in Ohio has people in Attica, Buffalo, and across Western New York rightfully concerned about the safety of trains carrying hazardous materials that regularly run through our communities. The tracks behind me traverse the heart of Wyoming County, and we have seen firsthand how destructive and terrifying a derailment can be both here in Attica in 2018 and in East Aurora in 2020,” Schumer said in Attica.
Wyoming County has had two destructive derailments in recent years that resulted in multiple injuries, Schumer said.
“People here in Western New York are justifiably nervous. We’re a hub for freight rail activity ... Two of the major freight lines in America go right across the GLOW region,” he said.
That includes the Norfolk Southern line that uses the tracks that go right behind Attica High School’s property. Schumer recounted the Norfolk Southern train that derailed on the tracks right behind him in 2018. It sent two engines and 10 cars off the rails.
“They both burst into flame due to diesel fuel ...” he said of the engines. “Two people were injured, More than 10 fire departments and hazmat agencies responded. They did a great job.”
In 2020, he noted, another train derailed in Silver Springs, causing several rail cars to derail or tip over, blocking the villages rail crossings for about 12 hours as crews cleaned up the wreckage.
“Thank God it wasn’t as bad as in East Palestine, but it could have been. We have to stop this. Rail safety has declined in America,” Schumer said. “We’ve got to get it back to snuff.”
Wyoming County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Brian Meyers said his office supports the Railway Safety Act in order to strengthen railroad industry emergency planning.
“Every day, train cars pass through Wyoming County that, should they become involved in an incident, could pose a significant health, safety and environmental risk to the community,” he said. “The 2018 train derailment just to the east of us highlighted some of the logistical challenges faced by first responders when responding to these incidents. The rail lines in Wyoming County pass through our county villages, pass through our county hospital, two state correction facilities and schools.”
Each of the populations of these places would pose a logistical threat should emergency officials need to evacuate students or residents, Meyers said.
“This planning between the first responders and rail industry is vital so we better understand the chemicals and products that are being carried to ensure that we have the proper resources and equipment that we need to handle any of those incidents,” Meyers said.