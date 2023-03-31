Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.