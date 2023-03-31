BATAVIA — The trusses supporting the new South Lyon Street bridge were expected to be in place Thursday, with more work to do before the bridge project is done around the end of June.

“They’re setting the trusses for the bridge today,” Highway Superintendent Tim Hens said Thursday morning.

The east and west sides of the Lyon St. bridge were set into place on Thursday. An Allison 600 ton crane on the North side of the Tonawanda creek helped position the two trusses into position. Thursday March 30, 2023.
