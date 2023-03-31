BATAVIA — The trusses supporting the new South Lyon Street bridge were expected to be in place Thursday, with more work to do before the bridge project is done around the end of June.
“They’re setting the trusses for the bridge today,” Highway Superintendent Tim Hens said Thursday morning.
The truss for the east side of the bridge was set in place Thursday morning, which took about an hour and a half, Hens said.
“They’ve got to go back and get the truss that’s going on the west side,” he said. “That’s the main thing. I suspect they’ll be putting the rest of that framework up over the next couple of days. That’s what the actual roadway will sit on top of.”
The truss carries the full weight of the bridge. he said.
“Each truss section that they’re setting weighs 60 tons. Once those are in, They’ll put deck pads down and then they’ll pour concrete deck on top of that,” Hens said.
The $3.2 million project is ahead of schedule, the highway superintendent said.
“There’s quite a bit of work left to do, but it should be wrapped up by the end of June,’ he said.
The bridge replacement project began in September and consists of two 11-foot lanes with 2-foot shoulders and a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of the truss. The alignment of South Lyon Street will be modified to improve the intersection with South Main Street.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.