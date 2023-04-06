BATAVIA — State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. took some input with him when he left the Genesee Community College campus Wednesday morning. In part he talked to students about whether they were enjoying their experiences at GCC and how things could be improved.

“Students talked about the relationships they have with faculty and staff. They talked about sports. They talked about the sense of community,” King said. “That was really good to hear.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King visits Genesee Community College on Wednesday April 5, 2023.
