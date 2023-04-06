Mark Gutman/Daily NewsGCC sudents Jacob Kasmarek vice president and treasurer of Student Government, left and Isaiah Jones, vice president of academic affairs, right, talk with Chancellor John B. King Jr.
BATAVIA — State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. took some input with him when he left the Genesee Community College campus Wednesday morning. In part he talked to students about whether they were enjoying their experiences at GCC and how things could be improved.
“Students talked about the relationships they have with faculty and staff. They talked about sports. They talked about the sense of community,” King said. “That was really good to hear.”
On the other hand, there were challenges, such as transportation and the ability to get from the residence buildings to downtown stores and restaurants.
“They also talked about some gaps between the students who live on campus and the students who don’t live on campus and making sure there are activities that keep the students who don’t live on campus engaged in the campus community,” King said.
The SUNY system continues to think about how to support community colleges, the chancellor said while he was in Batavia.
“We know we have to address transportation as an obstacle for students. For some students, transportation challenges even lead them to not complete their education,” he said. “One of the things we’re hoping for with the state budget is that there will be resources that we can use to address basic needs and security issues like housing. For some students, it’s transportation. Other students, it’s food insecurity. Other students, it’s child care. Those are issues across the system that we want to try to tackle.”
King noted that Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a $75 million fund to make sure campuses are creating programs that are well-matched with local workforce development needs. The fund is also to help students not only start college, but finish it.
“We’re hopeful that that will be a resource that places like GCC will be able to take advantage of,” he said. “There is also discussion in Albany about the funding level for community colleges. The governor proposed ... essentially ensuring that community colleges will at least get what they’ve gotten previously. The Senate and Assembly both proposed additional funding for community colleges, so we’ll see how that plays out.”
On the visit to GCC, King was asked what the chancellor does. He told students the chancellor is responsible for supporting the presidents of the 64 community colleges. He also has to advocate for the SUNY system with Hochul and the state Legislature, get resources for the campuses and distribute them, make sure schools follow civil rights laws and follow responsibilities to students.
When they met with King before he toured some of the campus, students talked about issues such as transportation, civic engagement and leadership, and being taught about government, and available mental health services. The topic of diversity also came up when King met with students. State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, was also there for the discussion with the students.
“If you get together with the students, you can make a lot of things happen,” freshman Alasia Monroe said after meeting with King. “If you ask them, talk to them, you can really do a lot. You can do so many different things with people. We have a lot of different clubs. Those are different diversity events.”
Monroe said she is the vice president for diversity and events.
“We definitely look forward to putting everyone together because everyone is different,” she said. “We like to do more where we’re showing people how to communicate with people, learn about each other.”
Student Government Vice President for Academic Affairs Isaiah Jones had asked about opportunities for civic engagement and leadership, and learning about government, saying he wanted to become a politician and had done internships with politicians.
“I was basically looking for a process and a system where we would get students civically engaged,” he said. In the City University of New York (CUNY) system, he said, students in student government go to government bodies’ meetings with elected officials.
“They talk about problems and adversity that happens throughout CUNY,” Jones said. “I was wondering if we could do that in this school, starting at GCC and maybe taking it to SUNY. We help students get registered to vote. That was just one thing. If there were more things like that, maybe we would go to the poll sites or maybe we would do canvassing for a campaign we support ...”
