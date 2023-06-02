BERGEN — Using music to try to inspire audiences at the churches, schools, businesses and anywhere else it performs to make donations, the Matsiko World Orphans Choir continued that mission in the area this week.
“The main goal of our organization is to get these kids and kids just like them, in their countries, sponsored for their education,” Tour Director Sam Windham said Wednesday at Liberty Pumps Inc. on Appletree Avenue, where the choir was starting to get ready for one of its performances.
Matsiko has been performing around the United States for about nine months, he said. Donors, Windham said, are people who contribute $40 a month toward the kids’ educations.
“That $40 takes them all the way through school — all the way through university — so when these kids graduate, they’ll be able to become anything they’ve ever dreamed of growing up,” he said.
Windham said the hope is that the kids in Matsiko — 24 children who are from Liberia — can change their country from the inside, “so future generations of kids just like them don’t have to grow up in the same situation that these kids have grown up in.”
Aside from Liberia, Matsiko also sponsors kids from India, Peru, Nepal, Philippines, Uganda and Tanzania.
“We’re involved in a lot of different countries,” he said.
The tour Matsiko is on right now began months ago in Seattle, Wash.
“We’ve gone through countless cities. We’ve been through about 25 different states,” Windham said. “We make our way down the West Coast, cut across all the southern states during the winter to avoid the snow, make our way up the East Coast and now we just finished the New England area. Were going to be headed back west to end up in Seattle.
In the past, the tour director said, the choir has included children from some of the other countries he mentioned.
“Since COVID hit, the countries have become more restrictive,” he said. “Liberia has been very open, so this year, we’re just having a team of Liberian kids. They’ve been in the United States since last September. We’ve been traveling around the entire time, just performing at churches, schools, retirement communities, factories, anywhere that’s really going to have us, just trying to get as many sponsors as possible.”
Matsiko has a traditional dance that it performs, Windham said, but added, “For the most part, the moves that you see during their songs are just taught to them while they’re teaching songs.”
“There might be a couple that people know. I know they do ‘La Bamba’ by Ritchie Valens,” he said. “They’ve got a rendition of ‘I Believe I Can Fly.’
Chris Cummings coordinated Matsiko’s visit to Liberty Pups and to Our Lady of Mercy in Le Roy, where it also performed Wednesday.
“They were coming to the area so I asked, ‘Can you please come?’ and then I organized (it),” Cummings said. “I just made it possible for them to come to these different places. The sponsoring churches are Our Lady of Mercy in Le Roy and St. Brigid’s in Bergen. The entire community is supportive. They all came together to welcome them.”
Four years ago, Cummings said, the choir came to the area. She and her husband, John, went to the group’s performance.
“We chose to sponsor one girl, Manuchi, from Nepal. She’s been with us since second grade,” Chris Cummings said. “She’s now in sixth grade. Since COVID, children lost sponsors. We took on two boys who had lost sponsors. One is in college and the other is 15. They are here, giving up a whole year.
“They’re looking for sponsors so their family and friends can have an education.”