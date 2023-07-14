BATAVIA — Batavia Downs Gaming found that it had about $4,000 in unclaimed funds. Administrators there decided to give the money to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Batavia City Polic Department to support their K-9 units.
On Thursday, Batavia Downs presented the donations during a ceremony in its lobby.
When the money went unclaimed, Batavia Downs decided to sponsor each department’s K-9 unit as they have done in the past.
Both the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and the Batavia Police Department’s K-9 Units received $2,000 each.
“We’re happy to once again support the local K-9 Units,” said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “Now more than ever it’s important for our local law enforcement to have the resources they need to keep local residents and themselves safe. These officers do so much for the community and we’re glad to do our part to help.”
Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. said, “We appreciate the support from local businesses like Batavia Downs, “said “These funds will help cover the K-9 unit’s expenses like food, training and equipment.”
City Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said public support and donations play an integral role in supporting its K-9 program.
“These funds will be used to offset the cost of food, veterinary services, training, equipment and other K-9-related expenses,” he said.