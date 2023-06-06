ATTICA — A mulch fire has been blamed for a Monday evening fire which caused an estimated $125,000 in damages at the Marley Funeral Home.
The blaze was reported 6:01 p.m. and generated a response from numerous area fire departments. Attica Fire Chief Stephan Bove arrived to find flames on the building’s southwest corner at its front entrance.
The fire was starting to extend upward and into the attic, Bove said at the scene. Smoke was also emerging from the roof.
“We sent crews right inside to start putting out the fire — pulling down the ceiling and trying to get access to the fire,” he said. “It was not in the display room. It was contained to the attic area and started going up into the second story a little bit.”
A second alarm was also called immediately.
Firefighters worked on the roof and inside the building to get access to the fire. Portions of the building’s siding were melted from the heat.
Nearby residents gathered in yards and waited on nearby sidewalks watching the firefighters work.
“Right now we’re still fighting it,” Bove said at the time. “It looks pretty well contained now but I don’t want to make the assumption just yet without a full confirmation of it. But we are checking for hot spots. We are making sure there’s no further extension and we continue to work at it.”
He believed the quick interior attack was good in Monday’s particular situation. As the firefighting efforts continued, it appeared the first floor was pretty salvageable.
The funeral home contained some chemicals in the embalming room in the rear of the funeral home, Bove said. But the flames were mostly in the front and extending into the second floor.
“When we showed up to the scene we did a walkaround,” he said. “The back seemed pretty clear — a little bit of haze but no real smoke. No real flames showing in the back. Most of the damage is up front and up to the second floor and the attic area. It appears to be one wall.”
Owner T.J. Woodward arrived at the scene and watched with staff while the firefighters worked. He said people are welcome to reach out if they have questions or concerns about their funeral arrangements.
He also owns the Gilmartin Funeral Home in Batavia and the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home in Perry.
“We’ve got a location in Perry and we’ve got another location in Batavia, so we’ll be able to take care of anything they need,” he said.
It still wasn’t known what happened.
“We had one gentleman who was inside at the time that had passed away but we got him out,” Woodward said. “The firemen were great ... They were able to help us get him out. We talked to his family and everything’s OK.”
The funeral home business is 102 years old. Woodward has owned it for the past 10 years.
Bove said he believes a lot of the building’s first floor is pretty salvageable. Noting the funeral home’s history in Attica, he said the firefighters were working to preserve what they could.
No injuries were reported as of Monday evening. Firefighters from Attica, Alexander, Bennington, Cowlesville, the city and town of Batavia, and Attica Correctional Facility responded.
Attica police and Department of Public Works personnel were also at the scene, along with Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Services personnel, and National Grid. Firefighters from East Pembroke were on standby.
The blaze had brought a quick response from lots of firefighters, a large majority of whom are volunteers. County Emergency Services personnel are crediting the quick response for saving the building.
That brought up a crucial point for saving lives and property.
“Manpower’s the biggest thing in the fire service that we are dwindling on,” Bove said. “There’s a lot of training and a lot of stuff that involves into it. Nowadays a lot of people are just trying to work and do what they’re doing.
“It’s hard to kind of give up the time but manpower’s the biggest thing,” he continued. “I really encourage anybody to look into it. It’s something that’s great to serve your community and help people out. The fire service is a big old family. Everybody is there for each other and we take care of one another and we do everything for our community.”
Outdoor fires have been a concern amid hot and dry weather. City of Batavia firefighters issued an advisory last week advising caution due to several fires they had encountered.
All of Western New York was listed at a high risk of outdoor fires as of Monday and Tuesday, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.