There were plenty of places for the volunteers to take some time during the United Way Day of Caring and make a big difference in Genesee County.
In its 17th year, the Day of Caring brought out about 6,000 total among a number of counties, including the GLOW regional counties. The work they did at the various locations took a few hours out of the day Thursday.
At Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship Inc. in Le Roy, certified Purple Pony volunteer Shelley Falitico said there were 15 volunteers total helping out at Purple Pony, between the Le Roy and Batavia Rotary clubs, along with a few Purple Pony volunteers.
“The big groups are Le Roy Rotary and Batavia Rotary working together on this project,” she said.
“Four years ago we started clearing that,” Falitico said of the Sensory Trail. With her was Volunteer Coordinator Gail Ehmann.
“The very first day a Caring group came through, there was a rough path. We have gone from a rough path to a really nice trail,” Ehmann said.
The trail is for kids and adults to go out on the trail. There’s posts of different activities, strategically located,” she said. “The kids and the adults follow instructions, all while out on the trail. There’s sensory items set up. There’s a bridge with different materials that the horse walks over, so it makes a different sound. There’s an herb garden. The kids feel it as they’re on the horse.”
Falitico said there were a lot of brush and tree branches.
“That had to have a major cleanup — a lot of broken branches and stuff,” she said. “Mulch was donated by Roberts Wesleyan College. They spread mulch. They picked up a lot of brush. Then, they’re putting in 16 posts permanently, dug a hole in the cement to attach the games and the wind chimes and the different activities. The weather’s pretty rough on what was already out there, so they want it more weather-resistant to stay out there on the sensory trail.”
The Rotary clubs are helping to put in the posts and Ehmann said they would be painting the mailboxes purple.
“There’s purple spray paint out there,” she said. “We replanted the scent garden, It’s got all different kinds of scents — lavender, oregano, mint and that kind of thing. We’ve got a lot of plants that have been donated from different people. We’ll put them in different areas to just make it more attractive.”
At Resurrection Parish in Batavia, Sandy Fialkowski of Student Transportation of America (STA) was outside working in the garden in front of the church.
“We’ve been doing the yard work between here and St. James,” she said. “At St. James, we cleaned up along the back fence line, weeded all that and basically cleaned up the parking lot.”
The leaves and other material accumulated over the winter. We’ve got a lot of the weeds growing here. So we’re going to try to clean as much of the weeds as possible and lay some mulch down for them.
For the kickoff Thursday morning at Dwyer Stadium, Batavia Development Corporation Direct of Economic Development Tammy Hathaway said there were about 6,000 volunteers total from Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston, among others. In Genesee County, about 360 volunteers came to participate in Day of Caring, which Hathaway said equals about $54,000 in service time. United Way of Greater Rochester President and CEO Jaime Saunders said with Thursday being the end of the global COVID-19 pandemic,
“While it has ended, we are still looking to understand the collateral damage of what we all just endured. It is not lost on us the incredible demands on our non-profit organizations,” she said. “The demand for their services only increased and at the same time, the support for our non-profit organizations has decreased.”
Across the country, they are reporting that volunteerism is on the decline.
“It actually has fallen so significantly that only 20% of Americans are volunteering right now. In Genesee, you defy the odds. You are showing up,” Saunders told the volunteers seated in the bleachers. “It isn’t just today. You show up throughout the year. You dig deep with your time and your talent, and your treasure.”
Local United Way Co-Chair Susie Ott said the volunteers would be going to 40 sites Thursday. Day of Caring has grown over 17 from having nine project sites with about 75 volunteers to what it has now.
Dan Kilker, Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship Inc. board president, says Purple Pony was receiving Day of Caring attention for the fourth year.
The equine-assisted activities therapy program which helps kids and adults with special needs.
“They start into our program around the age of 4 and there is no age out,” he said. “The horses are the medium that we use to accomplish the therapies that have been described for them by their physicians or with parents. We’re about 70 volunteers strong. We’re in our 19th year. We work on socialization. We work on fine motor skills, core muscle groups — a lot of different things that we do in the program each time.”
Richard Gannon and his wife, Shannon Welch, were at the kickoff with their daughter, Taya, who’s been in the Purple Pony program for seven years. Gannon talked about how much Taya hated the program when she started it at age 4. Purple Pony worked with her, though.
“They were wonderful. They switched horses for her. They tried different positions. They changed music, they changed all the programs. Eventually she got to like it,” he said. “Actually, a couple of years ago when she went, she started clapping as soon as we pulled into the compound, saw the barn and knew what was going on.”