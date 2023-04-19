Connect 55+ Coordinator Jill Tilford and Community Manager Mary Nicholls join Calamar Foundation President Gay Molnar, Treasurer Dawn Gillian and Hope Lodge Senior Manager Kim McMahon on Friday at Connect 55+ in Warsaw.
Calamar Foundation President Gay Molnar and Treasurer Dawn Gillian present a $28,425.67 check to Hope Lodge Senior Manager Kim McMahon on Friday at Connect 55+ in Warsaw.
Connect 55+ Coordinator Jill Tilford and Community Manager Mary Nicholls join Calamar Foundation President Gay Molnar, Treasurer Dawn Gillian and Hope Lodge Senior Manager Kim McMahon on Friday at Connect 55+ in Warsaw.
WARSAW — The Calamar Foundation has presented a $28,425.67 donation to the American Cancer Society.
The check was presented to Senior Manager Kim McMahon of the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge Rochester, at the Connect 55+ active living community in the village.
The Calamar Foundation is a nonprofit foundation which focuses its philanthropic efforts to specific organizations whose missions align with those that widely affect senior citizens.
“The Calamar Foundation is proud to invest in the communities in which we work and live,” said Calamar Foundation President Gay Molnar in a news release. “Giving back and investing in our communities has always been an important part of our core ideology and values, which remain unchanged since our founding in 1990. Our roots have long included philanthropic interests, so the transition into creating the foundation came naturally. The Foundation was created to collaborate with specific organizations whose objectives and goals support many of the same issues our residents experience.”
Connect55+ Active Living currently operates a total of 22 active living communities in the northeast and midwest markets, with several more under construction and in development.
