WARSAW — The Calamar Foundation has presented a $28,425.67 donation to the American Cancer Society.

The check was presented to Senior Manager Kim McMahon of the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge Rochester, at the Connect 55+ active living community in the village.

Calamar Foundation makes check donation of $28,425.67 to Hope Lodge on Friday morning at Connect 55 in Warsaw.
