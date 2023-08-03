ATTICA — A hallmark of summer returns this evening with thundering hooves and hard-riding action.
Gates to the 65th annual Attica Rodeo open at 6 p.m. and the show starts two hours later.
“Whether you attended the rodeo, participated in our shows or cattle penning, we welcome you to join us in 2023 for our 65th year,” rodeo officials said in a message on the show’s website. “We promise fun, entertainment and plenty of action.”
The event brings bronco and bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and a variety of other competitions to the main arena.
It’s highly physical, involving strength, endurance, lots of coordination and animal handling — typically with charging animals thrown into the mix.
The story of the rodeo is well-known to local lore: Dave Wheeler, Dave Leslie, Bernie Buckenmeyer, and Gene Reding started the event way back in 1957, initially for what was a crowd of their family, friends and riders.
What developed is a world-class rodeo featuring top-notch riders from around the world.
The shows in the arena include heart-pounding action, clowns, trick riders and other performances, while food and rodeo-related vendors set up shop a few feet away from the bleachers.
Performances are slated for 8 p.m. tonight and Friday; 1 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Gates open two hours before each performance
Rodeo officials advise people to show up early, since seating is first-come, first-serve.
All of the shows are free to children 5 years old and younger. Children 6 to 12 years old have free admission to the 1 p.m. Saturday show, along with the Sunday show, with a paid adult.
Check https://www.atticarodeo.com for more information.