CORFU — The Western New York National Cemetery is a place for veterans and their families to remember the sacrifices of all veterans, including those who are buried there.
James R. Metcalfe II, director of the Western New York National Cemetery, said today, during the second Memorial Day Ceremony held there, that the National Cemetery Administration has a saying: “Every day is Memorial Day.”
“That’s because we have the honor and privilege to fulfill our nation’s obligation in caring for our veterans as we lay them to eternal rest and to maintain this national cemetery as a national shrine, sacred to the honor and memory of those interred and memorialized here,” Metcalfe said.
It is also our obligation to show gratitude and support for Gold Star families, Metcalfe told the audience. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
“We owe it to them to pay our respects and to reflect on the high cost of freedom, which they all know too well,” he said. “Memorial Day is not about the brave men and women who risked their lives to defend this country and the freedoms we enjoy. That day is Veterans Day. But, it is about the over 1.3 million men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice throughout the history of our great nation to allow us to gather here today and pay tribute to their selflessness.”
Americans began putting their lives on the line to protect the nation even before it was founded, the cemetery director said.
“Thousands gave their lives, securing our independence by bringing the American Revolution to a successful conclusion 240 years ago, in 1783. That independence was tested less than 20 years later when our soldiers, sailors and Marines reaffirmed the new country in the War of 1812.”
The Civil War was led to the establishment of the VA, national cemeteries and Memorial Day itself, Metcalfe said. There were about 620,000 casualties in the Civil War. President Abraham Lincoln, on July 17, 1862, signed legislation authorizing national cemeteries. Today, the Western New York National Cemetery is one of 155 such places to honor our national heroes, Metcalfe said.
The United States is too great, prosperous and important to fail, he said.
“Today and tomorrow, so that our fallen heroes’ selflessness was not in vain, let us put our disputes and our dissent aside, and join together, just as they joined together to keep this republic ‘one nation, under God, individual, with liberty and justice for all,’” Metcalfe said this afternoon.