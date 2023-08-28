BATAVIA — Joe Barone wasn’t one to overthink his victory during this year’s Box Car Derby.
Barone, 12, had just become the champion in his age group, piloting a homemade car down Ellicott Avenue before a crowd of friends, parents, grandparents and other onlookers.
Friends gathered around him after he crossed the finished line, and he then made his way to a balloon arch for his trophy and photos.
“It was pretty fun,” he said, before being asked what it takes to race well. “I don’t know. I just know I weigh 120 pounds and my car’s 60, so it’s close to 200, so ...”
Barone was among 44 young racers who showed up Saturday morning at Centennial Park for the second annual event sponsored by the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District. It was the culmination of more than a month of effort, after the youngsters assembled, decorated and tested their cars.
The contestants raced in pairs, with the first placed on a set of metal ramps. Then they accelerated downhill, gathering speed throughout.
Most of the cars braked at the finish line, with a few getting some extra help slowing — grinding quickly to a halt after rolling onto some upended traffic cones.
The races themselves were a resurrection of the city’s earlier boxcar derbies from decades ago.
Organizer Shannon Maute of the BDC noted that a recent committee meeting at Eli Fish, which unexpectedly attracted the attention of a former boxcar racer who ultimately competed in the Soapbox Derby in Akron, Ohio.
The older boxcar derbies remain fondly remembered and people are excited about the revival.
“Every time we have a committee meeting, we meet somebody new that has this memory,” Maute said. “It just goes back to what we were saying, that we’re trying to create these memories ... It’s going exactly how we hoped and we’re really excited about it.”
Morgenn Suravian, 10, of Batavia won second place in her age group, after switching cars with her brother. Her winning ride was decorated like a dalmatian but she originally had other plans.
“My car was supposed to be the watermelon one but it kind of got squished — it got switched,” she said. “My brother couldn’t fit in the dalmatian, so I had the dalmatian, but I like the dalmatian.”
The two cars won creativity awards besides.
Ryan Hill, 12, of Batavia got third place in their age group, and was philosophical.
“It’s nice to at least get an award but it’s important that I had fun and the winners had fun — and just that we all had a good time,” he said.
Other winners included: n Ages 7 to 10 age bracket — Isiah Hijnacki, first place; Mickey Long, second place; Ren Iburi, third place.
n Most creative awards; Gavenn Surabien, ages 11 to 13, watermelon car; Catrine Moon, ages 7 to 10, “Queen of the Jungle” leopard print car.