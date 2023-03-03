LYNDONVILLE — Bishop Michael W. Fisher will update parishioners Sunday as the diocese works to determine the nest steps for St. Joseph’s Church.
The church — built in 1917 — sustained extensive damage early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the rear of the building. Crews were scheduled to be on-site today to determine the exact scope while determining repair and cost estimates.
“Smoke and water damage is prevalent through the entire building, from the front door all the way to the back,” said Gary Daum, a longtime parishioner who also serves as its maintenance coordinator. “Everything is soot-covered, wet, blown-in insulation from the attic area ... soaking wet, falling down, covering the pews and the floors. It’s a horrible scene and of course the water continued on down into the basement meeting rooms.”
Fisher will be participating 11 a.m. Sunday during a Mass at nearby St. Mary’s Church on Eagle Street in Medina, Daum said. The Lyndonville churchgoers are invited to attend and Fisher will meet with them afterward to update them on the situation.
“The bishop wants to hear from us,” he said. “We’re asked and encouraged to attend Mass in Medina.”
Everything’s otherwise on hold for the moment St. Joseph’s, Daum said. Although the front of the church looks relatively intact, a rear addition was mostly burnt up, with additional likely damage to the plumbing and electrical systems.
The church’s interior lights were originals dating to its construction, but the globes were smashed during the fire, he said.
“Everything is affected,” he said. “The pictures, the vestments, the statues. Nowhere has escaped some sort of damage — not necessarily fire itself. We’ve got people from the diocese who will be joining me Friday afternoon to do an examination.”
They’ll then decide how to proceed.
The situation has produced an outpouring from the greater Lyndonville community and surrounding area, including those who don’t attend church at St. Joseph’s, or who aren’t Roman Catholic, Daum said.
“There’s a community spirit there,” he said. “We’ve had an unbelievable number of phone calls and people stopping by the church when I’ve been there, most every day all day, saying, ‘Gee we’re really sorry Gary. Whatever we can do to help.’ Those people have offered their facilities to use in any manner we would wish to use them basically.”
St. Joseph’s was merged several years ago with St. Patrick’s Church in Barker, Niagara County, to form Our Lady of the Lake Parish.
It’s believed a wall heater may have started the fire.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.