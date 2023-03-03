LYNDONVILLE — Bishop Michael W. Fisher will update parishioners Sunday as the diocese works to determine the nest steps for St. Joseph’s Church.

The church — built in 1917 — sustained extensive damage early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the rear of the building. Crews were scheduled to be on-site today to determine the exact scope while determining repair and cost estimates.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1