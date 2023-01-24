BATAVIA — Outreach to school districts, towns and villages is one of the responsibilities of Genesee County Health and Safety Coordinator Dustin Watterson, who began working for the county this week. County Manager Matt Landers noted the position has been focused primarily on workers’ compensation, but the county is adding an emphasis on safety to the job.
“This is a full-time position that’s also in charge of the workers’ comp administration piece. Dustin’s going to be doing walk-throughs, security reviews, but not just in Genesee County, though — schools, towns and villages,” Landers said. “In this case, having a person on-site, consistency, reaching out to schools and being a familiar face. At the towns and the villages, I think he can help them with their safety plans and everything we’ve had in our county for awhile now.”
Watterson is taking over at a good time, Landers said. He can focus on safety.
Watterson said the first part of the job would be dealing with the workers’ compensation program. He’ll also be working with Assistant County Manager Tammi Ferringer and with the facilities, doing some safety audits and safety inspections, and just making sure the county’s safe.
Ferringer said the county administers a mutual self-insurance plan, a workers’ comp plan for almost all the towns, villages and school districts, as well as the county Soil and Water Conservation District and the Richmond Memorial Library.
“They’re all plan participants. It’s just a workers’ comp plan that the county administers,” she said. “Dustin will work with those agencies and spread a wealth of safety and education, and training for those entities, and be a resource for those entities. It’s part of the premium of what they’re paying. We’re just enhancing the services of what they’re receiving.”
Ferringer said Watterson replaces Kathy Jasinski, who retired after about 43 years with Genesee County, most recently as executive secretary to the worker’s comp plan. She said Jasinski was planning to retire in December.
“I convinced her to stay on because we hadn’t (found) a replacement for her yet. She graciously stayed on for another couple of weeks while we get Dustin rolling and up to speed on the functions.”
