Dustin Watterson puts emphasis on safety

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSDustin Watterson is Genesee County’s new health and safety coordinator.

BATAVIA — Outreach to school districts, towns and villages is one of the responsibilities of Genesee County Health and Safety Coordinator Dustin Watterson, who began working for the county this week. County Manager Matt Landers noted the position has been focused primarily on workers’ compensation, but the county is adding an emphasis on safety to the job.

“This is a full-time position that’s also in charge of the workers’ comp administration piece. Dustin’s going to be doing walk-throughs, security reviews, but not just in Genesee County, though — schools, towns and villages,” Landers said. “In this case, having a person on-site, consistency, reaching out to schools and being a familiar face. At the towns and the villages, I think he can help them with their safety plans and everything we’ve had in our county for awhile now.”

