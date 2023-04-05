WCCHS to close two clinics

The Wyoming County Community Health System primary care clinic in Castile will close May 1. The location is among two set for closure.

WARSAW — The Wyoming County Community Health System will be closing two of its primary care clinic sites.

The first is the O’Dell clinic on 263 Liberty St. in Arcade. The WCCHS will be terminating its lease. No employees will be affected since the location — one of two in the village — is already empty.

