WARSAW — The Wyoming County Community Health System will be closing two of its primary care clinic sites.
The first is the O’Dell clinic on 263 Liberty St. in Arcade. The WCCHS will be terminating its lease. No employees will be affected since the location — one of two in the village — is already empty.
“The reason for closure is the proximity to the other WCCHS clinic less than one mile away in Arcade (at 401 Main St.),” said CEO David Kobis of the WCCHS. “Having two clinics this close together providing the same services was not a good use of health system funds. Residents in Arcade can easily travel to the WCCHS clinic on 401 Main St. for care.”
The Castile primary care clinic at 5596 Route 19A is also set to close. This location was only open two days per week and is about 10 to 15 minutes away from the hospital itself and the system’s primary care clinic in Perry.
“Having multiple clinics providing the same services so close together was again not a good use of health system funds,” Kobis said. “No employees will be affected.”
Both sites will be closed May 1.
The WCCHS opened several primary care clinics in 2019 to help alleviate what county and health officials described as a looming health care need in the area.
In a separate note, Kobis said, WCCHS will be commencing pain management services in April.
Dr. Hemant Kalia is a pain management specialist from the Rochester area with more than a dozen years of experience, Kobis said. He will be conducting a pain clinic at the hospital campus twice monthly.
The clinic will provide interventional services only, with no narcotic management, Kobis said. Advertising of the new service will commence shortly.
