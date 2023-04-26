WARSAW — Citing a decline in demand, the financially-challenged Wyoming County Community Health System has announced it’s suspending its obstetrics program.
The number of births at WCCHS has declined for many years and now is at the point where maintaining a rural obstetrics program in the area presents quality of care and unsustainable financial challenges for Wyoming County, hospital officials said in a news release issued Wednesday evening.
“After many months of analysis and numerous discussions with the Hospital Board, WCCHS is announcing the suspension of its Maternal/OB program effective June 1, 2023,” the officials said. “The hospital made this difficult decision for several reasons: The health and wellbeing of residents and the scarcity of maternal health and pediatric providers being the most prominent. Wyoming County is not alone — currently there are hundreds of rural hospitals facing these same challenges both in New York, and across the country.”
The facility has reached out to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia to provide continuity of maternal health and obstetrics services as close to Warsaw and Wyoming County as possible, the officials said.
They described UMMC as “well positioned” to work with the WCCHS because it currently operates an obstetrics office less than a mile from the hospital in Warsaw. The UMMC location is staffed with more than five obstetrics and specialist physicians and four midwives. The WCCHS officials said it has more than enough capacity to assume all of the WCCHS annual deliveries and will ensure patents’ pre-natal and post-natal care remains at the WCCHS as much as possible following the transition.
“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times in healthcare that have forced us to make tough decisions,” said CEO David Kobis in the release. “As we make changes to our services, WCCHS remains committed to ensuring its patients and community receive ready access to high quality care throughout our region by leveraging our community partners.”
The WCCHS officials said the decision will allow it to continue its focus on creating stability in times of unprecedented transition in healthcare.
“United Memorial Medical Center and the entire Rochester Regional Health system is committed to ensuring that the women of Wyoming County and the surrounding communities have ready access to the services that they need,” said President Dan Ireland of UMMC in the release. “We’re proud of our record as a baby-friendly designated birth facility and it has been our experience that through close partnership with existing healthcare systems and providers we can sustain high quality, continuous access to the care our communities need. We are pleased to work with WCCHS and Wyoming County during this transition.”
Prior to the announcement, WCCHS reached out to UMMC to coordinate a smooth transition once this change goes into effect, the officials saying it’s “vitally important that the labor and delivery patients seen at WCCHS continue to receive high-quality care they need and deserve, close to home. We take pride in being good partners with other health care organizations and were willing to help answer the call when this need arose.
WCCHS OB patients with questions about the transition of OB care to UMMC are advised to call (585) 786-8940 ext. 4543.
n UMMC offers OB care at its Warsaw office located at 121 S. Main St., -1 in Warsaw. Patients seeking OB care during this transition period can reach out to that office to schedule an appointment by calling (585) 786-8350.
The WCCHS and UMMC will work closely with the provider teams to ensure continuity of care.
n UMMC intends to move its current office to the WCCHS main campus later in 2023. The office will also be expanding services to five days a week and adding staff to take on additional patients in the near future.
As a result of those changes, women of all ages from adolescence through pregnancy and menopause will be able to continue to receive obstetrical care close to WCCHS. Pregnant women can also continue their routine check-ups and diagnostics in Warsaw until the time of their delivery.
