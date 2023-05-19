BATAVIA — The ongoing weather roller coaster underway in the GLOW region is expected to last a few more days. The past week has seen the area experience summer-like high temperatures, winter-like lows, and elevated fire risks, and freeze and frost warnings. That pattern’s set to continue over the next few days.
After Thursday morning’s unseasonable lows, temperatures are expected to reach more May-like temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
That will be followed by what forecasters say could be a very wet Saturday for parts of the region, with a 70 percent chance of slow-moving rains throughout the day and evening. Sun will then return Sunday with temperatures — again in the mid-60s — and dry weather for most of next week.
Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
And beyond that?
Unlike last summer, no areas of Western New York are abnormally dry or facing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Rain levels remain normal for the time being.
The NWS in Buffalo did not list any wildfire risks as of Thursday afternoon but the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s fire map lists New York state at “high” risk throughout this week.
That’s about midway on the state’s fire risk scale.
In high risk conditions, all fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes, according to the DEC. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape.
Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common.
High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.
The state’s outdoor burn ban expired Sunday.