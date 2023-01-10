Hochul address gets mixed reactions

Kathy Hochul gives her State of the State address Tuesday in Albany. She presented numerous proposals including health care, housing, education and public safety.

BATAVIA — Area lawmakers remained skeptical Tuesday after Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address.

The lawmakers, all Republicans, generally acknowledged Hochul’s calls for policies to help state residents. But they repeated the need for concrete actions beyond rhetoric.

