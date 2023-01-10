BATAVIA — Area lawmakers remained skeptical Tuesday after Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address.
The lawmakers, all Republicans, generally acknowledged Hochul’s calls for policies to help state residents. But they repeated the need for concrete actions beyond rhetoric.
Other officials announced their support and expressed their willingness to work with the Democratic governor.
Hochul’s address included calling for dramatically expanded mental health care initiatives, along with construction of new low-income housing and other measures meant to stem the state’s ongoing population loss.
She also called for raising the state’s minimum wage annually by indexing it to inflation, while making child care more affordable, accessible and fair.
She also announced a record investment into alternatives into incarceration and re-entry programs, while proposing to clarify bail laws to better protect state residents.
Reactions included:
n State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said Hochul echoed state Republicans’ call for a stronger, safer and affordable New York.
But he accused her of ignoring what he described as the stark reality that one-party, progressive policies have made the state less safe and affordable. He added that state residents deserve action matching the rhetoric.
“On issues like bail reform, mental health, housing and affordability, we hope the governor will deliver real solutions for New Yorkers and ignore the hysterics from the progressive left,” Ortt said.
“Unfortunately, the governor’s speech included policies that will make life more difficult for struggling families and small businesses,” he continued. “Touting unachievable energy policies, new mandates on small business and state-driven housing policies will only drive up costs for overburdened New Yorkers, chasing out even more taxpayers and more jobs.
“As we continue to examine the full details of her proposals, my Senate Republican colleagues and I are ready to take action on commonsense policies that make New York safer, stronger, more affordable and more free.”
n Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, said speaking about issues is different than acting them.
“If Gov. Hochul wants change in New York, she will have to offer proposals that don’t just benefit her political base,” Hawley said. “It is my sincere hope she will work with us to fix their disastrous bail ‘reform,’ resume the elimination of state sales tax on gasoline, and to pass our inflation relief bill that would slash taxes on home heating fuel and groceries.
“Public safety and affordability of basic items are issues that affect New Yorkers daily,” he continued. “This year, I look forward to seeing whether Gov. Hochul takes strides to work with us in a bipartisan manner for the betterment of all New Yorkers.”
n State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said some of Hochul’s proposals were promising but others raised red flags.
“I was glad to hear Gov. Hochul recognize that New York State’s outmigration is a problem we can no longer ignore,” he said. “Acknowledgement is the first step in fixing any problem. However, the blueprint she outlined won’t stop the exodus. Some crowd-pleasing talking points accompanied a series of proposals that fall short of the change in direction we need.”
The biggest disappointment was possibly Hochul’s lack of emphasis on public safety, Borrello said.
“Since our bail and parole laws were turned upside down, crime has spiraled in our cities and communities,” he said. “While the governor made vague references to ‘room for improvement’ with regard to the bail law, we need more than a lukewarm fix, particularly with poll after poll finding crime is the number one issue for New Yorkers. This so-called ‘reform’ has been such a disaster, we need to repeal it and start over.
“I do agree that strengthening our mental health system should be a priority and was encouraged at the investments the governor promised in expanding inpatient mental health beds, outpatient services and better continuity of care,” he continued. “Proven programs like assisted outpatient treatment, a.k.a. Kendra’s Law, are tragically underutilized which is why I support legislation that would expand its impact.”
n Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, said the people, farms and business of the 133rd Assembly District and all rural communities need help in every aspect of their daily lives, and not lip service.
“Out of what will undoubtedly be the most expensive state budget in history, topping last year’s $220 billion, there are plenty of opportunities to provide real help for the priorities of New Yorkers in long forgotten parts of the state,” she said. “This budget season, Gov. Hochul and legislative leaders need to remember to provide for people living outside cities as well.”
n New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said Hochul’s address recognized some of the challenges and opportunities facing agriculture.
Her proposals to expand markets and tax credits were also much appreciated, he said. They included a plan to make the investment tax credit refundable and increase state procurement of New York farm products.
“We also support efforts to expand urban agriculture in the state and shore up our workforce through job training and increased manufacturing,” Fisher said. “However, labor costs continue to rise, putting increased pressure on our farms’ sustainability. New York Farm Bureau is concerned that a plan to boost the minimum wage will exacerbate that problem and further push up inflationary costs.
“Our farms depend on a strong economy, investment in critical agricultural programs, and reasonable regulations,” he continued. “New York Farm Bureau looks forward to working with the governor to build on today’s agenda and improve our agricultural and food system that benefits all New Yorkers.”
n President Michael E. Zurlo of the New York State Association of Counties said Hochul laid out an ambitious agenda to address paramount issues including strengthening public safety and mental health services; increasing affordable housing; and reversing decades of population loss.
“Counties are on the front lines of government, turning public policy into services that touch New Yorker’s lives,” he said. “We look forward to working with Governor Hochul and the State Legislature in the coming months to turn the vision laid out today into effective solutions that will help New Yorkers afford to stay and raise their families in our communities, and live safer, healthier lives.”
n Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. and Commissioner Betty A. Rosa of the state Board of Regents thanked Hochul for her commitment to fully fund Foundation Aid for school districts.
“We look forward to working with the governor and our partners in the legislature to advocate for each of our budget and legislative priorities, including our proposal to create a sustainable funding model that equitably directs aid to the schools that need it most, whether they are urban, suburban, or rural,” they said. “We remain focused on building a more equitable education system that ensures access to a high-quality education for our diverse student population.”
n President Andy Pallotta of New York State United Teachers described Hochul’s Foundation Aid commitment as a huge step forward, saying it will dramatically improve the lives of students, educators and families.
“We celebrate the governor’s ongoing commitment to building a world-class public education system that supports New Yorkers at every stage of their educational lives, from universal pre-K to affordable, equitable higher education through operating aid for SUNY, CUNY and community colleges,” he said.
“We applaud her pledge to seriously address mental health concerns affecting students, families and educators across the state,”he continued. “This is a vital step to help ensure the safety of our schools and improve long-term outcomes for our students.
“We also commend the governor’s plan to connect the state minimum wage to inflation, providing much-needed financial relief to families across the state.”